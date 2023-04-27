It's translation from Gaelic to English may stand as one of Scotland's greatest misnomers. Now visitors will be able to bask in the breathtaking beauty of the 'ugly hollow' of Corrieshalloch Gorge.
The newly opened £3.1million visitor centre near Ullapool will feature facilities for visitors and travellers on the nearby North Coast 500.
It will also improve accessibility to an area often described as one of Scotland's most overlooked and hidden natural treasures, complete with cascading waterfalls and rainforests.
However, Corrieshalloch is not the only beautiful fall to be hidden away in Scotland.
Falls of Glomach in Ross-shire were recently named ‘most beautiful’ in Scotland. The 140ft double-leap cascade is one of Britain’s most isolated waterfalls: 18 miles east of Kyle of Lochalsh, getting there involves a 12-miles hike.
Plodda Falls in Glen Affric, near the Highland Victorian village of Tomich, is a spectacular 46m plunge of water. A new viewing platform provides impressive views.
Among the best-known waterfalls is the Grey Mare’s Tail. Close to Moffat in Dumfries and Galloway. Flowing 60m downhill, it is part of a nature reserve with rare flowers.
The Isle of Skye boasts a wealth of waterfalls. Mealt Falls is a spectacular 55m waterfall: water from Loch Mealt plunges over the sheer basalt cliff face, onto jagged rocks and into the Sound of Raasay below.
More gentle are the Fairy Pools, overlooked by the Black Cuillin mountains, where water tumbles into clear turquoise pools.
Lealt Falls on the Trotternish Peninsula, 13 miles north of Portree, is a fierce 90m fall that can be viewed from a platform at Invertote.
Finnich Glen, off the A809 not far from Drymen, is a deep green mossy gorge better known as the Devil’s Pulpit. Involves conquering a slippery 200-year-old staircase to reach its inner depths.
Reekie Linn, in Glen Isla, Perthshire, west of Forfar and Kirriemuir on the B954, combines two falls of 6m and 18m on the River Isla. The water cascades into an atmospheric dark cave, called the Black Dub.
Go large at Steall Waterfall in the Nevis Gorge, Scotland’s second highest waterfall. Reached from the end of the Glen Nevis road, the reward is a spectacular scene of water pouring 120m down craggy rocks.
Bigger still is Eas a’Chual Aluinn, in Assynt, Sutherland, the tallest waterfall in the UK with a sheer drop of 200m. The name means “waterfall of the beautiful tresses”. Getting there is tricky: a 10k hike or take a boat trip to Loch Beag.
Closer to the central belt, the Falls of Clyde make up four waterfalls from 26m to 3m, near New Lanark in South Lanarkshire. They have attracted visitors for centuries, including Sir Walter Scott and William Wordsworth
