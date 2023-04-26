Police are searching for a man in a country park following the death of a woman at her home in Glasgow.
Marelle Sturrock was found dead on Tuesday morning at a property in Jura Street in the city's Craigton area.
Officers later descended on Mugdock Country Park, just outside the city in East Dunbartonshire, where they are searching for a man.
Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “A visible police presence will remain at both locations as our work continues.”
Ms Sturrock worked at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, and on Wednesday parents were told of the death.
Headteacher Fiona Donnelly said in a letter: “It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.
Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing.
Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Kelly said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“We are providing her family with support at this incredibly difficult time as our investigation to establish the full circumstances continues.”
Police said officers have been carrying out extensive search activity at Mugdock Country Park in relation to a man who has been reported missing in the area.
The search is being treated as linked to the death of Ms Sturrock, police confirmed.
Detective Chief Inspector Kelly added: "There is not believed to be any risk to the wider public but I would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April or speak to any of our officers.”
