The port accommodated floating cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes and barges that transported turbine foundations to the wind farm.

In addition, the port provides a dedicated berth for crew transfer (CTV) vessels operating on the Hywind project 18 miles off Peterhead, the world’s first commercial offshore wind farm using floating turbines. Hywind is a joint venture between Equinor (formerly Statoil) and Masdar.

Peterhead Port Authority is fully committed to attracting business from the renewables sector and is working with strategic partners in the Peterhead area to offer an outstanding service to this market.

In fact, the Port recently embarked on a major piece of work to help it best embrace the opportunities presented by the energy transition.

With climate change driving policy change in general, and to net zero in Scotland by 2045 in particular, the PPA Board and senior executive want to better understand how Peterhead can be scaled up to function more efficiently as a multi-sector port.

The port masterplan study, led by experts at Royal HaskoningDHV, has been commissioned by PPA in conjunction with Scottish Enterprise and is supported by port-based companies ASCO and NorSea, as well as key stakeholder Storegga.

“There are a great many opportunities arising from sectors such as offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, alternative fuels and decommissioning,” says Keith Mackie, PPA Head of Business Development/Energy Transition.

“This study, done in collaboration with our key stakeholders, will allow us to take best advantage of these new areas while continuing to support our existing oil and gas and fisheries activities.”

The joint review follows on from an earlier study commissioned by ASCO, the global integrated logistics and materials management company which operates and owns South Base terminal at Peterhead.

On the same theme, the Port this week held an event in partnership with Invest Aberdeen and the North Sea Transition Authority – “Peterhead Port: Embracing the Energy Transition Opportunity” – designed to highlight these new opportunities.

Sessions were held, covering skills and employability, offshore renewables, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen, and offshore oil and gas and decommissioning, with panels comprised of major energy operators, leading offshore wind developers and industry bodies. The Port has also joined a project that aims to create a hydrogen highway from Scotland to Rotterdam.

Details of the project were announced by the Net Zero Technology Centre and ERMin December 2022.

It seeks to demonstrate that liquid hydrogen can be successfully transported at scale, providing an export route to the Port of Rotterdam and other European destinations.

PPA joins a diverse international consortium, including Axens, Chiyoda, EnQuest, ERM, Koole Terminals, Port of Rotterdam, Scottish Government, Shetland Islands Council, Storegga and the Net Zero Technology Centre.

The partners will work together undertaking engineering studies targeted at developing a pilot project as a precursor to large-scale export.

Berthing is quick and efficient and the port has extensive experience of servicing vessels for the subsea sector. Smith Quay has a 160 metre berth, and with a water depth of 10m CD.

The unique selling point, however, is the 16,000m2 of working area, complemented by a further 32,000m2 in reclaimed land immediately to the west, which is ideally suited to both the offshore and onshore renewables sectors. With up to 25GW of offshore renewables due to be developed in the next decade under ScotWind and INTOG, opportunities abound, Peterhead is geographically ideally positioned, and has the capabilities and facilities to support these major projects.

The port sits at the north end of the 30-mile Energetica corridor, which runs to Peterhead from Bridge of Don in the south and from Aberdeen Airport in the west.

The town offers not only excellent port facilities but also access to an experienced marine supply chain and development land now being actively marketed to attract engineering and component manufacturing and fabrication.

Peterhead is working closely with research and development agencies, businesses offering cutting-edge technology and those with international services activity to ensure that the skills base developed within the subsea sector transfers to both the renewables and decommissioning marketplace.