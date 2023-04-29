This swanky Frederick Street venue is excellent for catching up with friends and family over a choice of classic dishes available every Sunday from 12 noon, including a 35-day matured cut sirloin for main from Donald Russell Scottish Butchers.

Chateau-X, Glasgow

Enjoy local beef without the price tag. Each week, diners can tuck into Steak Frites Mondays for £15, or indulge in the finer meats with their 500g Chateaubriand at £25 and lastly, on Sundays, with The Ultimate Sunday Roast, including all the trimmings and unlimited Yorkshire puddings for £22.50.

Alston Bar & Beef, Glasgow

This subterranean steakhouse, tucked deep underneath Central Station, couldn’t be more convenient. This location also doubles as one of Glasgow’s top gin bars, allowing you to fully capitalise on the fact that the train home is only a short distance away.

The Broughton, Edinburgh

If you’re looking for a scrumptious beef burger this weekend, The Broughton is the neighbourhood gastropub to visit for brunch, lunch or dinner. Priced at £18.50, it is unbelievably good, served with St Andrews cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and triple fried chips.

The Outsider, Edinburgh

The Outsider on George IV Bridge is up there as one of the best places for steak in Edinburgh. I highly recommend you get your fill of ribeye or flat iron cuts, elevated with hand-cut chips and a choice of sauce.

