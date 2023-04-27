The area in the city's East End has already seen 700 new houses built as part of the remodelling of the athlete's village created for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Work on the development began in 2009 on a 35-hectare site made up of industrial, residential and vacant land.

As well as accomodation the village provided the athletes with an exclusive retail area, and was located close to Celtic Park, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies, and the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome.

Following the games the accommodation was converted into a mixture of social, rental and for sale housing. The 700 flats and houses in the first phase of the Athletes’ Village were completed in 2014.

Phase two of the plan was initially to see a further 125 homes built in two phases, 49 in the first and 76 in the second.

That was due to the location of the ‘SP’ site, a former power station owned by Scottish Power and to be acquired by the council.

However, the site has now become available for development sooner than expected meaning that construction can take place simultaneously.

On Thursday Glasgow City Council approved a variation in the terms of the development agreement between the council and City Legacy Limited, meaning that construction on all 125 houses can begin later in 2023.

Councillor Ruari Kelly, convener for neighbourhood services and assets at Glasgow City Council, said: “The Athletes’ Village was a landmark development for Dalmarnock and the East End of Glasgow, bringing high-quality for sale and social rent to the area and was clearly a catalyst for the wider and ongoing regeneration of this part of the city.

"The approval of the development agreement would allow the construction of the second phase of the development to begin, with all the economic and social benefits this will bring to Glasgow.”

The move comes as part of a wider regeneration plan for Dalmarnock, which was once one of the most deprived areas of the city, and the surrounding area.

Publicly owned company Clyde Gateway, a partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Enterprise backed by funding from the Scottish Government is seeking to drive investment to South Lanarkshire and Glasgow's east end.

The project covers Bridgeton, Dalmarnock and Rutherglen and aims to bring regenerate the 830 hectare area, creating jobs and opportunities and improving the lives of residents.

When the project began in 2007 it was estimated that more than 40 per cent of the whole area could be officially classified as vacant, derelict, polluted or in need of substantial infrastructure investment.

That was largely due to the closure of industry, such as the Dalmarnock works and the power station, and the clearing of Victorian era tenements.

Four twenty-two storey tower blocks and "H-block" maisonettes were built in the 1960s, with the final high-rise demolished in 2007 as regeneration work began on the area.

Clyde Gateway stated in April 2021 that it had reached 70% of its target for regeneration in the area.