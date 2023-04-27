A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a pregnant teacher as police search for her partner.
Police Scotland confirmed the death of Marelle Sturrock in Glasgow on Tuesday is being treated as murder.
The 35-year-old was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.
Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement: “Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death.
“At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.
“His vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday and an extensive search has been ongoing in the area since."
She added: “The last confirmed sighting of David was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.
“His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area.
“We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”
Anyone with information or concerns is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0904 of 25 April.
