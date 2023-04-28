Up-and-coming green energy stars who are "leading the way on our drive towards a clean, green future" have received a spotlight at an awards ceremony.
Eight young professionals were honoured at the Scottish Renewables’ Young Professionals Green Energy Awards in Glasgow last night.
The event took place at the Grand Central Hotel in the city with 300 people celebrating the next generation of talent emerging in the industry.
There were eight categories highlighting pioneers pushing ahead with a drive to change the renewable energy sector for the better.
Scottish Renewables chief executive, Claire Mack, congratulated the winners.
"It is incredibly important that Scottish Renewables recognises the young professionals who will continue our drive towards a clean, green future," she said.
“The future is bright for those who want a career focused on green energy. Scotland’s renewable energy industry already supports more than 27,000 jobs and we know that about 22,000 undergraduates are studying renewables-related subjects at college or university.
“It is truly reassuring to know that the innovation and skills of the people taking part tonight will play a key role in delivering on our clean, green, net-zero ambitions."
This year's winners included Haidee Barclay who was given the Personal Improvement Award after she took the plunge from a six-year career as a hairdressing stylist to taking on a role as an apprentice wind turbine technician.
Colin Thompson championed the see of innovative route analysis - cutting the time required from 12 months to four - was presented the Engineer Award.
Julie Le Négaret impressed judges by playing a key role in the delivery of Gravitricity’s energy storage concept demonstrator project in Leith.
Ms Mack added: "To win a Young Professionals Green Energy Award is a wonderful achievement and we hope they can go on to continue the excellent work they have already achieved in the industry."
Each winner of at the Glasgow awards will be put forward for the Young and Inspiring Award at the Scottish Green Energy Awards later this year.
Full list of winners:
Academic Award
Dr Desen Kirli - University of Edinburgh
Analyst Award
Sharanya Kumaramurthy - Energy Industries Council
Culture Change Award
Lauren McIntosh - Xodus
Engineer Award
Colin Thompson - SSEN Transmission
Innovator Award
Julie Le Négaret -Gravitricity Ltd
Personal Improvement Award
Haidee Barclay - Ørsted
Professional Service Award
Ellis Laird - Genius Energy Lab Limited
Project Development Award
Chris Coates - Downing Renewable Developments LLP
