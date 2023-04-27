Police Scotland said the body of a man has been recovered following searches of Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday.

The body is yet to be identified but police believe it to be that of David Yates.

Yates was the partner of Marelle Sturrock, who was found dead at her home address on Jura Street in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He was wanted in connection with the murder of the 35-year-old teacher.

A Police Scotland statement read: “An investigation remains ongoing but nothing has been established so far to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

“Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”