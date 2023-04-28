Traffic Scotland announced at 7.32 that a collision had taken place on the road, closing it between Invermoriston and Fort Augustus.

Emergency services attended the scene, forcing the Highland road to be closed in both directions, with diversions operating via the A887 and A87.

Drivers are being urged to take the 28 mile diversion with the road remaining closed.

A Herald investigation in 2020 revealed that the road, which connects Glasgow and the Highlands, was Scotland's deadliest.

Read More: Scotland's ten deadliest roads revealed in grim new statistics

In that year there were 73 deaths on the road.

Earlier this month a 65-year-old woman and her dog were pronounced dead following an incident involving a single decker coach and a black Land Rover Discovery which took place on the northbound carriageway between Luss and Inverbeg.

The road was closed for eight hours after that incident, which also saw a 65-year-old male taken to hospital.