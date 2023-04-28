The 31-year-old died while in police custody in 2015, having been arrested on a Kircaldy street.

Mr Bayoh was originally from Sierra Leone and had lived in Scotland until he was 17.

On the day he died he had taken MDMA and a drug called Flakka, having watched a boxing match at a friend's house, after which it's said he became aggressive.

Mr Bayoh took a kitchen knife from the house and police were called, but he was not in possession of the weapon when officers arrived.

His official cause of death was listed as "sudden death in a man intoxicated…[drugs] whilst under restraint".

However, questions have been raised over the behaviour of the police and the accounts given of the incident.

Scottish Police Federation (SPF) lawyer Peter Watson told the media that "a petite female police officer was subjected to a violent and unprovoked attack by a very large man who punched, kicked and stamped on her."

Analysis of CCTV evidence and initial police statements appear to show officers discharging irritant spray into Mr Bayoh's face immediately, with one officer also drawing a baton.

The alleged stamp was reported by two unnamed officers, Officer B and Officer C. The officer allegedly stamped on, Officer D, did not report it in her own initial statement and CCTV is unclear.

Eyewitnesses have also disputed claims by police that Mr Bayoh was restrained for only 30 seconds, with one telling a BBC programme in 2020 that the deceased had officers on top of him for several minutes and that "I heard him screaming. It sent chills through me".

The Lord Advocate told Mr Bayoh's family in 2018 that there was not enough evidence to prosecute any of the officers involved, but a public inquiry was opened in 2019.

It will resume on May 9 at Capital House, Edinburgh.

Ahead of that, and on the anniversary of his death, a silent vigil will be held at the Buchanan Street Steps, Glasgow on Wednesday May 3 at 6pm.