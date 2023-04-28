Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Ms Sturrock, 35, was found at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

Police Scotland said the body of a man recovered on Thursday after searches of Mugdock Reservoir, north of Glasgow, has been formally identified as 36-year-old David Yates.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland statement read: "An investigation remains ongoing, however, there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

"Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

"Officers continue to provide specialist support to both families at this incredibly difficult time."