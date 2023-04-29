Crannogs were fortified places of refuge made of timber and stone which are found throughout Scotland in lochs and other waters. Some were large enough to house whole communities, and others were important royal or monastic centres.

The earliest loch-dwelling in Scotland is some 5,000 years old but people built, modified and re-used crannogs in Scotland up until the 17th century AD.

Now a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ job opportunity has arisen for one lucky person to help build a Crannog in the central Highlands of Scotland.

The role of Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow with Historic Environment Scotland will see the successful candidate work with The Scottish Crannog Centre team to support the building of a new Crannog and ‘Iron Age Village’ at the The Scottish Crannog Centre’s new site at Dalerb on the North side of Loch Tay, which was home to Crannog dwellers 2,500 years ago.

The aim of the new £12 million Scottish Crannog Centre, which will feature a new visitor centre, Iron Age-inspired village of craft and technology demonstrations and the first of ‘three expert-led, but community-built, Crannogs’, is to be the most sustainable museum in Scotland.

The raw materials for the three Crannogs, Iron Age village and Bronze Age round house will be sourced from the nearby Drummond Hill, Scotland's oldest managed woodland, which sits behind the Dalerb site.

Plans to redevelop and relocate the Scottish Crannog Centre were accelerated following the devastating loss of the Crannog reconstruction due to fire in June of 2021.

A fundraising drive to rebuild the iconic centre started by Loch Tay Highland Lodges just hours after the blaze gathered nearly £50,000 in donations from hundreds of supporters, many of whom expressed their sadness at seeing the much-loved historical site destroyed.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges said at the time: "This financial appeal is for all those to whom the Crannog has meant so much in the past and whom we know will wish to contribute to the renewal of this unique part of Scottish history.”

Working with staff at The Scottish Crannog Centre and skilled crafts people, the Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow will gain experience in traditional building construction by sourcing natural materials and building using traditional construction methods - learning about green woodwork, timber preparation and construction, reed cutting and thatching, dry stone dyking, turf block cutting and turf walling and stone foundations.

As well as being an active member of the Crannog’s build and maintenance teams, the duties involved in the post include interacting with visitors to the Crannog, especially during the summer months, taking the skills and learning from the build and development and bringing that into the interpretation of the site and the lives of Iron Age people.

The Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow will also contribute to the recording of methodologies and visual record-keeping documenting the building process for future maintenance needs, exhibitions and archive purposes.

Amy Styles, Technical Conservation Training Officer at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Our long-standing Craft Fellow programme supports traditional skills across Scotland, and this position at The Scottish Crannog Centre is a fantastic opportunity for someone to gain hands-on experience and training in vernacular building construction and maintenance while working on the new Iron Age Village and crannog development and build project at Darleb.

“Traditional skills training is vital to our historic environment. Not only do traditional skills help us to conserve and protect Scotland’s important historic assets, but they can also help us understand how we can use the traditional materials of the past to construct sustainably for the future. Working on an Iron Age inspired village is truly a unique experience and I encourage anyone who thinks this may be of interest to them to apply.”

Historic Environment Scotland say the post will be part of a wider programme of Craft Fellowships across Scotland.

Craft Fellows will have the opportunity to gain practical experience, learn from experts in their chosen field or craft, increase knowledge of the wider conservation sector and expand their professional network.

They will also have access to a wide range of learning resources and opportunities from the Engine Shed, Scotland’s dedicated Conservation Resource Centre, located in Stirling.