They pre-date the Egyptian pyramids by more than 1,000 years but until recently very little was known about the mysterious structures.
Crannogs were fortified places of refuge made of timber and stone which are found throughout Scotland in lochs and other waters. Some were large enough to house whole communities, and others were important royal or monastic centres.
The earliest loch-dwelling in Scotland is some 5,000 years old but people built, modified and re-used crannogs in Scotland up until the 17th century AD.
Now a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ job opportunity has arisen for one lucky person to help build a Crannog in the central Highlands of Scotland.
READ MORE: 'Truly stunning' private island off the coast of Scotland goes up for sale
The role of Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow with Historic Environment Scotland will see the successful candidate work with The Scottish Crannog Centre team to support the building of a new Crannog and ‘Iron Age Village’ at the The Scottish Crannog Centre’s new site at Dalerb on the North side of Loch Tay, which was home to Crannog dwellers 2,500 years ago.
The aim of the new £12 million Scottish Crannog Centre, which will feature a new visitor centre, Iron Age-inspired village of craft and technology demonstrations and the first of ‘three expert-led, but community-built, Crannogs’, is to be the most sustainable museum in Scotland.
The raw materials for the three Crannogs, Iron Age village and Bronze Age round house will be sourced from the nearby Drummond Hill, Scotland's oldest managed woodland, which sits behind the Dalerb site.
Plans to redevelop and relocate the Scottish Crannog Centre were accelerated following the devastating loss of the Crannog reconstruction due to fire in June of 2021.
Fancy helping to build a new Iron Age village and Crannog in Highland Perthshire?— Historic Environment Scotland (@HistEnvScot) April 27, 2023
Yep, this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity!
Learn traditional building techniques as our Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow, hosted by @ScottishCrannog: https://t.co/1sad8zciak pic.twitter.com/vlVxrDmZGg
A fundraising drive to rebuild the iconic centre started by Loch Tay Highland Lodges just hours after the blaze gathered nearly £50,000 in donations from hundreds of supporters, many of whom expressed their sadness at seeing the much-loved historical site destroyed.
Loch Tay Highland Lodges said at the time: "This financial appeal is for all those to whom the Crannog has meant so much in the past and whom we know will wish to contribute to the renewal of this unique part of Scottish history.”
Working with staff at The Scottish Crannog Centre and skilled crafts people, the Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow will gain experience in traditional building construction by sourcing natural materials and building using traditional construction methods - learning about green woodwork, timber preparation and construction, reed cutting and thatching, dry stone dyking, turf block cutting and turf walling and stone foundations.
READ MORE: Two famous Highland hotels reopen
As well as being an active member of the Crannog’s build and maintenance teams, the duties involved in the post include interacting with visitors to the Crannog, especially during the summer months, taking the skills and learning from the build and development and bringing that into the interpretation of the site and the lives of Iron Age people.
The Vernacular Buildings Craft Fellow will also contribute to the recording of methodologies and visual record-keeping documenting the building process for future maintenance needs, exhibitions and archive purposes.
Amy Styles, Technical Conservation Training Officer at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Our long-standing Craft Fellow programme supports traditional skills across Scotland, and this position at The Scottish Crannog Centre is a fantastic opportunity for someone to gain hands-on experience and training in vernacular building construction and maintenance while working on the new Iron Age Village and crannog development and build project at Darleb.
“Traditional skills training is vital to our historic environment. Not only do traditional skills help us to conserve and protect Scotland’s important historic assets, but they can also help us understand how we can use the traditional materials of the past to construct sustainably for the future. Working on an Iron Age inspired village is truly a unique experience and I encourage anyone who thinks this may be of interest to them to apply.”
Historic Environment Scotland say the post will be part of a wider programme of Craft Fellowships across Scotland.
Craft Fellows will have the opportunity to gain practical experience, learn from experts in their chosen field or craft, increase knowledge of the wider conservation sector and expand their professional network.
They will also have access to a wide range of learning resources and opportunities from the Engine Shed, Scotland’s dedicated Conservation Resource Centre, located in Stirling.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here