It must take place over a weekend that suits their diary, and it can only go ahead at a select few Scottish venues for security reasons.

And whatever he or she says during the keynote speech tends to lead the newspaper headlines the following day.

What should not happen is to have the Prime Minister’s staff to set the news agenda.

It came as little surprise when I saw the row developing yesterday as Number 10’s media operatives attempted to restrict access to Rishi Sunak.

After a major speech, it is traditional for leaders of all parties to do two things: carry out some broadcast interviews for that night’s television news, then have what’s described as a “huddle” with the print journalists.

These are critical components of party conferences which then allow the wider public to learn not just about the set-piece speeches, but what the party leader happens to think on a range of issues.

They ought to be seen as a chance for Prime Ministers to sell themselves and their values, especially with a General Election coming down the tracks.

But at this weekend’s event in Glasgow things went wrong.

And that’s because the Downing Street media operation thinks it can come to Scotland (and probably everywhere else) and lay down the law.

They work in a high-octane environment, stomping up and down the corridors of power in one of the world’s most famous political epi-centres.

Because of that, a trip outside Westminster is regarded like a big-time Premier League football team dropping in on their League One associates.

As soon as the police sniffer dogs and security teams leave the venue the night before a Prime Minister’s speech, the metropolitans in sharp suits flood the building brandishing laptops and fancy coffees.

We’ll take over now, they may as well say to press teams who work in Scotland and know the media landscape inside out.

As soon as news of the media lock-out broke my phone buzzed with messages from former colleagues for whom it also brought back painful memories.

We recalled many an instance where London HQ dominance threatened to derail an entire conference.

During a David Cameron visit to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre in 2014, one Number 10 media manager asked me to round up all the Scottish hacks to inform them they were no longer allowed to use the escalators.

This ludicrous edict was supposedly to reduce the chances of Mr Cameron being “door-stepped” by a passing newshound.

A year later another flunky was getting ready for Mr Cameron to face journalists in one of those aforementioned huddles.

“Adam,” he said minutes before the appointment. “Can you go round and get me a list of questions that all the journalists are going to ask?”

It was such a ridiculous demand that I could only laugh in his face.

Fortunately, these examples largely happened behind the scenes, and while they irk the media, it tends not to result in a story.

The same can’t be said for this sorry episode.

And it matters, because the Scottish Conservatives put a great deal of work into policy-heavy conference they hope will set the agenda.

On a day that both Mr Sunak and Douglas Ross spoke, they would absolutely expect the headlines to be about both of those events.

Instead, the day-tripping spinners ensured it is this row over transparency and accountability that captured the attention.

The flashpoint also jeopardises trust between political parties and the media.

One of the reasons the SNP found itself in so much trouble about its mysterious membership numbers is not because of the dwindling figure itself.

It’s because the party misled journalists about the fact numbers had fallen by 30,000 - then attempted to ridicule them in the process.

The trust was broken, and it isn’t easily repaired.

Indeed, journalists themselves hold up this side of the bargain, and are privy to a number of matters in relation to politicians which they agree to remain confidential.

For instance, when the late former leader of the Scottish Conservatives, David McLetchie, was diagnosed with terminal cancer, it was agreed, at his request, with Holyrood’s journalists that his illness wouldn’t be reported until he had passed away. The deal was held up without exception and in very good faith.

It’s therefore critical that politicians keep up their side of the bargain for this complex yet crucial balance to remain.

Locking out journalists who have taken the time to accredit and attend a party conference is extremely poor form.

It also denies readers, and therefore voters, knowledge of how and what their elected leaders are thinking, and that’s a democratic necessity.

In future, London-based parties should adhere to the spirit of devolution and let their colleagues here take the reins.

Perhaps on reading the papers over the next day or so, that’s exactly what will happen.

Adam Morris is the former head of media for the Scottish Conservatives