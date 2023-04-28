The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said it had been instructed to launch the probe after the murder of Marelle Sturrock, who was found dead at her home on Tuesday.

A Pirc spokesman said: “Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed the Pirc to carry out an investigation into the death of Marelle Sturrock on 25 April 2023 within 91 Jura Street, Glasgow.

“Once our inquires are complete a report will be submitted to COPFS.”

It comes after a body found by police investigating the murder of the 35-year-old was formally identified as that of her partner David Yates, the man officers were seeking in connection with her death.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Ms Sturrock was found at her home in Glasgow on Tuesday morning.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.