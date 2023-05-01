They’re for his own protection: twice in the past year the award-winning crofter, broadcaster and, most recently, local councillor, has landed in hospital courtesy of the Highland cow’s brutally sharp horns.

Having been scanned for a possible ruptured spleen following one knock and had a hole in his thigh patched up with stitches following another, the plastic horn protectors may appear comical, but – assuming he can ensure they stay put – could be a crucial tool in keeping him safe.

Crofting in the Outer Hebrides, it turns out, is far from the peaceful image of rural life that some may think.

Indeed, as a new two-part BBC Alba series that follows life on his croft in Ness, shows, the risk of being impaled on one of his herd’s horns is just part of the modern crofters’ lot - one that spans frustration over cancelled ferries and pitiful wool prices to the emotional challenges of when livestock unfortunately become dead stock.

Right now, however, the Scottish Crofting Federation’s Young Crofter of the Year 2018 is getting to grips with confirmation that, aged 32, he’s just been diagnosed with ADHD.

It could explain a lot: as well as running three active crofts in Ness, balancing freelance broadcast work and various agri-tourism ventures, his multi-tasking also extends to managing and playing for a local football team, and donning a suit for his role as a Western Isles councillor.

“I was diagnosed two months ago with ADHD,” says Donald, aka Sweeny. “It explains all the multi-tasking. I try to avoid being bored by doing lots of things at the same time.

“I suspected it for years. Myself and my brother were both tested at the same time and were diagnosed at the same time.

“It was probably a relief because now I know what it is,” he adds. “I knew something was wrong with me, now I know why I am the way I am.”

Now taking medication to help, he sees elements of ADHD as a ‘superpower’ giving him the drive to achieve the multiple challenges he sets himself.

But it has its negatives, he points out. “The biggest issue for me is that ADHD sometimes means I have to force my brain to do things or I wait until the deadline for them has almost passed before I get moving.

“Other times, I’m so focused I do the work of multiple people in a fraction of the time. ADHD is brilliant when it’s positive like that; the negative side is not so good.

“Being on medication is bringing balance to my life, so things are stable.”

There is, however, little stable about life as a Western Isles crofter these days.

Top of the agenda at islands’ crofts and for councillors – he was elected to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar council in May last year – are the challenges of an aged ferry fleet prone to cancellations.

“It’s frustrating,” he says. “Things are worse now than they were 20 years ago.

“You’ve now come to expect that the service is going to be unreliable.

“There have been times over the past few months when I’ve been impacted by boats being cancelled, not because of the weather but for technical reasons.

“When I go away with livestock, I can’t risk being stuck at a ferry terminal with a trailer load of sheep. I have to be 100% sure the ferry will sail before I take the animals and go.

“That’s not something that farmers and crofters in other places have to deal with.”

He fears islanders are becoming forgotten amid the political wrangling that surrounds the ferries. “People make it a political football. But islanders don’t care about that side of things, we just want ferries to sail.

“I’d love to see them close the M8 every time a ferry doesn’t sail, there’d be uproar.”

Meanwhile the islands are suffering: “Islanders have resilience, but the hospitality sector is being badly affected.

“People don’t know if they can go to the islands, they’re not going to take a ferry because it might breakdown. We are losing out.

“People need to hear a voice out with the bubble that they live in. More often than not, that’s the central belt bubble, where they have their perception of what Highland and Islands or even Borders life is like.”

Highlighting the challenges facing crofters is one element he hopes will come from the latest BBC Alba programmes.

An Lot – Mìosan a’ Gheamhraidh (The Croft - The Winter Months) and part two An Lot – Na h-Uain (The Croft - Lambing) deliver glimpses into two very different seasons in the crofting calendar, each posing its own unique set of challenges.

Cameras follow Sweeny on his croft, and as he visits others working in the rural sector to find how they overcome difficulties and diversify.

A visit to British Wool’s depot in Evanton, Ross-shire, is an opportunity to question the rock bottom prices offered for their wool.

“The price has been horrific in recent years,” he says. “A lot of people have been dumping it, because what is the point in folding it up, putting it in a bag and taking it to a drop off point, when you’re spending the money you’d get for the wool on the fuel to get there?

“It was enlightening to me to see how British Wool are looking to modernise things, and how we should all be working together.”

The second programme, just been filmed, shows the life-and-death drama of lambing season, all the more important this year due to a cold, wet winter, rising feed prices and the threat of losing lambs to natural causes or predators.

With sea eagle numbers on the rise, he has a three-year contract to feed data to the Sea Eagle Management Scheme, monitoring them and collating sightings.

Sweeny says he hopes the programme shows the bond between crofter and livestock, and the toll it takes when losses occur.

There are the sheepdogs that rarely leave his side, the hens which keep his father occupied, and Frank the podgy pig, born in the Polycrub shelter at the start of lockdown with which he has a special bond: “It makes sense to get rid of him, but he’s not going anywhere.”

Even the cow with the spiky horns who’s hospitalised him twice has a special place in his heart. “People say that I should not keep her, but look at her lovely calf,” he says in the programme. “She’s a good cow, I’ll take my chance.”

He adds: “There is a lot of emotion in crofting, lambing and farming that people who aren’t as familiar with rural life don’t acknowledge.

“I recently had to euthanise a lamb born with spina bifida. I think about what I had to do, but it’s the only option.

“I often think that the things I see in lambing happens to human beings as well.

“You have to get into your head that where there’s livestock there’s dead stock.”

The An Lot Spring Specials air on BBC ALBA on this Monday (1 May) and next Monday (8 May) at 9pm. Both parts will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer for 30 days.