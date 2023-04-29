With much of the country looking to get involved in the coronation this week, many more may be looking for something different to do.

Luckily, there is no shortage of non-coronation-related events occurring.

With that said, here are some events taking place across the country from May 6 to 8.

(Canva) Woodlands Glencoe is hosting a Greenkeeper's Revenge this coronation weekend (Image: Canva)

Things to do across Scotland that aren't coronation-related this weekend

Here are some alternative events not related to the coronation of King Charles III taking place in Scotland this weekend:

Edinburgh Comic-Con

Perfect for all ages, the Edinburgh Comic-Con is taking place between Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

The event will be held at St James Quarter and include a variety of traders, workshops, games arcades, meet and greets as well a cosplay contest.

Find out more on the Comic-Con page.

Greenkeeper's Revenge Day at Woodlands Glencoe

A rather unusual event, Greenkeeper's Revenge Day sees groundkeeper Craig Russel get his own back on players as he lays obstacles, and moves tees and holes to weird and outrageous places.

The event will start at 10 am with bacon rolls and tea and coffee available to attendees.

Find out more on the Woodlands Glencoe website.

Citation Presents 'A Single Shot'

Ever wanted to be involved in your own murder mystery experience? Well, now you can with this fun event taking place in Glasgow.

This mystery dining experience will see you thrust into a Cluedo-esque puzzle as you attempt to solve a fictional murder.

Find out more and book your place on Eventbrite.

(BBC) Strictly Come Dancing's professionals will be coming to Edinburgh (Image: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals

Come along to the Edinburgh Playhouse to see not one, not two, but 10 Strictly professionals dazzle on stage.

The event will star Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu.

To find out more, visit the Strictly Come Dancing atgtickets page.

Bad Name - Bon Jovi Tribute act in Glasgow

Spend your Saturday evening listening to some of the catchiest Bon Jovi tunes as performed by Bad Name, a popular tribute act that has played at some of Scotland's best venues.

Find out more on the Bad Names' Skiddle page.

Dundee Rebel City: Dundee in the Hungry Thirties

If you're looking to learn a bit about Dundee's role in political movements globally, including the fight against fascism in the Spanish Civil War, then look no further.

This event will be filled with songs and chats with special guests revealing some interesting and little-known stories.

Find out more on the Dundee Rebel City Eventbrite page.

When is the coronation bank holiday in 2023?





The bank holiday for King Charles III's coronation will take place on Monday, May 8, providing Scots and those elsewhere in the UK with a well-earned break.

The coronation itself will take place on Saturday, May 6, seeing a procession to and from Buckingham Palace.

This is not the only bank holiday this May with the spring bank holiday scheduled for Monday, May 29.