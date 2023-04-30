The MV Pentalina issue a Mayday call off Orkney on Saturday evening after smoke was detected in the engine room.

Pentland Ferries had confirmed 60 passengers, including three children and an infant, were on board the vessel - which had only returned to the service this week.

RNLI vessels were called to the scene near St Margaret's Hope at approximately 7.30pm.

They helped evacuate the passengers and some of the crew but eight staff members remained on board to help manage the situation.

READ MORE: 'Outrage': ScotGov-owned CalMac get £1.6m crew bill for ferries that never sailed

The coastguard said: “St Margaret’s Hope, Stromness and Kirkwall Coastguard rescue teams, alongside Stromness and Longhope RNLI lifeboats, responded to a passenger vessel reporting a fire and having subsequently grounded, with minor water ingress, near St Margaret’s Hope at approximately 7.30pm.

“A Mayday broadcast was issued. The fire was extinguished and passengers were evacuated by lifeboat to St Margaret’s Hope, where they were met by the Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland.

“All passengers have been reported safe and well.”

The MV Pentalina returned to the route to allow the MV Alfred to service CalMac routes on the west of Scotland.

A union has called for a "thorough investigation" into the "major incident".

A statement from Pentland Ferries on Saturday evening said smoke was detected in the engine room before the vessel grounded, adding: “The safety of our passengers is, of course, our first priority.”

The ferry company later said: “All passengers that were onboard MV Pentalina tonight are safe and are either at home or at their accommodation.

“Our customer services team are contacting all customers that are due to travel. Further updates will follow.”

READ MORE: 'Embarrassment': Offshore wind delivers one tenth of jobs promised by minister

An RMT union spokesman said: “A thorough investigation will be needed to establish how this major incident aboard the Pentland Ferries vessel occurred.”

Scotland’s transport minister Kevin Stewart tweeted on Saturday evening that he was “sorry” to hear of the incident, but that “all on board are safe and well and that emergency services are in attendance”.

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston tweeted: “This is the boat which has been brought back into service to allow CalMac to charter the MV Alfred on the west coast routes.

“Hoping crew and passengers are OK, and everyone is able to get off safely.”