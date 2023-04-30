János Balázs, 49, dodged a jail term in his homeland and has been on the run for four years but he was detained in the city after a roadside check by Police Scotland.

A statement from the Hungarian police said: "On March 31, 2023, the British authorities arrested a man in Scotland who was on the top 50 list of the most wanted in Hungary, based on information from the targeting department of the Budapest Police Headquarters and the National Investigation Bureau of the Emergency Police.

"In 2019, the Punishment Enforcement Group of the Metropolitan Court issued a national arrest warrant against János K. Balázs, and then a European arrest warrant in 2022, because he did not begin serving the legally imposed five-year, six-month prison sentence.

"During the coordinated operation, the police established that the 49-year-old man was hiding in the town of Dunfermline, and he was arrested during a roadside check.

"His extradition hearing took place. The man was detained by the foreign authorities."

Balazs has since appeared in court in Edinburgh and it's understood an extradition hearing will be held in June.