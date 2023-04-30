The central belt and parts of southern Scotland have been warned of disruption lasting between 12pm and 9pm today.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this morning.

Forecasters add that in addition to heavy rain, some areas could experience hail.

While the worst of the poor conditions are expected to hit Northern Ireland, heavy rainfall will increasingly spread to Scotland in the afternoon.

In addition as affecting Scotland's two biggest cities, the warning also covers much of Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders as well as West and East Lothian.

Flooding is likely and Scots can also expect longer travel times due to delays to trains or surface water affecting driving conditions.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has so far issued six flood alerts, including Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, Edinburgh and Lothians, Scottish Borders and West Central Scotland.

The warnings read: "Thundery showers throughout Sunday afternoon into evening could cause flooding impacts from surface water. Particularly at risk are urban areas and the transport network.

"There may be difficult driving conditions. Due to the localised nature of the showers, impacts may be isolated, with not all locations being affected."