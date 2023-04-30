The streets between Glasgow to Loch Lomond became a sea of tartan as 14,000 people joined the event.

This year's event made history by selling out in advance for the first time and also marks the biggest ever Kiltwalk to take place.

Walkers lined up to take on one of three routes: a 23-mile Mighty Stride, which left from Glasgow Green, a 14-mile Big Stroll from Clydebank, and a three-mile Wee Wander from Lomond Shores to Moss O’ Balloch Park.

READ MORE: The curse of Boris Johnson looks set to scupper Sunak’s election chances

Charities were out in force to cheer on walkers and provide a much-needed morale boost at the six Pit Stops along the way.

Among them was Pit Stop Partners Calums Cabin, which is encouraging its supporters to enter all four Kiltwalks this year.

The charity was founded by the family of Calum Speirs, who lost his life to an inoperable brain tumour in 2007 and provides holiday homes for children facing cancer.

Chairperson of the charity Caroline Speirs revealed that almost 200 Scots are raising money for them this year.

“At Calum's Cabin we can’t believe it’s Kiltwalk weekend already," she said.

"It’s one of our favourite weekends of the year, seeing so many supporters for Calum's Cabin and so many other wonderful charities pass and stop at our pitstop.

"The atmosphere is euphoric, knowing that everyone is making such a difference.

"Calum's Cabin have almost 200 walkers this year at Glasgow and it means so much to us that they support so many families who have a child suffering from cancer."

READ MORE: Thunderstorms expected to lead to flooding in parts of Scotland

The charity currently supports 16 families per week, providing them with a week-long holiday to make special irreplaceable memories or by staying in one of the charities’ home from home.

Mental health charity SAMH was also supported by walkers with more than 200 supporters for the charity.

Shona Langlands, senior fundraising manager, said: “It’s also a great reminder that being physically active is a key way to support our mental wellbeing. From everyone at SAMH, a huge thank you to our supporters - the need for our life-changing services continues to grow and your support is helping us transform lives."

This year also saw the entry fee reduced as the cost-of-living crisis continues to weigh on families across the country.

Admission prices for the Mighty Stride and Big Stroll were reduced by 37% from £32 to £20 to make Kiltwalk as accessible as possible.

The money raised, with the help of thousands of participating walkers, goes directly towards their charity of choice.

Kiltwalk has raised and distributed £37 million to over 3,000 charities in the last 7 years.

The event is being fully underwritten by The Hunter Foundation and is once again supported by headline sponsors Royal Bank of Scotland, and Arnold Clark.

Sir Tom Hunter said: “Today’s Glasgow Kiltwalk will help 856 different Scottish charities, the biggest in one day. The efforts of every one of our 14,000 walkers will make a massive difference to people who need it so much. It’s phenomenal! The Kiltwalk community have done us proud.

“At a time when the cost-of-living crisis is taking a terrible toll, it’s important that so many people have come out and walked and donated for the most vulnerable.

"I’d like to thank each and every one for their Kiltwalk kindness.”