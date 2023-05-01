Maybe I would have known that and what I am about to say sooner if I had read texts such as The Little Book of Hygge (a Danish guide to happiness and well-being), instead of propping it up on top of my bookcase decoratively and too far from my eye-level or reach, but there’s something so special about that sudden burst of endorphins finding joy in simple pleasures can bring.

Mine this week were harvesting a bunch of chard and eating it, chopping wood, saving squishy worms from drowning, hearing buzzing bees, reading a (very mediocre but easy) book from cover to cover, and some boujee ice cream.

None of these are things I do on the regular. The only buzz I used to hear frequently from my flat in Glasgow were the distant snares of someone’s quad bike that tormented our neighbourhood for a while, and I also do not really have what I would call a garden, or a woodburner in my rented tenement.

However, April – which is also Stress Awareness Month – has, very fittingly, felt like one of my busiest periods this year so far. So, in light of the double bank holiday weekends coming up, I took myself on a very overdue trip to see family in Germany, which tore me away from my everyday routine.

“Finding a hobby” has been on my list for a while in my never-ending quest in finding that so-called work-life balance which will fill me with a continuous dose of zen. Hobbies, particularly those that get us moving, are not only good for our physical, but also our mental health. Experts say they give us a sense of identity and help us connect with others.

I used to have multiple simultaneously. I clearly remember the little posters we had to make in summer camp. State your name, age, and hobbies: “Daniella Theis, 8, I love: swimming, cycling, playing with my friends, crafts, music, reading, walks in the woods.”

Yet, in the present day, what I struggled with was finding anything that stuck the same way. I did, in true “choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life” fashion, choose to be a writer and a journalist. While I do love it, I also do not feel “zen” when doing it is linked to certain pressure and me receiving a pay cheque.

So, to find that “true hobby” – something that does not feel like effort even if it is, such as my friend going climbing on both of her days off, who always says it is the best thing in the world – or even just something else to do, I have bought knitting needles and wool to never knit more than two rows, wetsuits I have used for a meagre amount of wild swims, and paid language apps for courses I have yet to complete.

No matter if I worked an office job or from home, was a staffer or self-employed, finding the discipline and time to do these things has felt, in ways, like a zero-sum game because there was always something else to do – other work, other important events, family, my health, just … life.

What is on our minds can take up headspace, too. So much is going on in the world constantly. Our lives have been dominated by a series of big events – even 900 miles away, I have not been able to escape the absurdity of the things that unfolded over the last week alone.

The cost of living in particular can have a strong effect on us, according to The Mental Health Foundation, which says there are clear links between financial strain and poor mental health. In a survey they did last November they found a third of Scottish adults said they felt “stressed”, 65 per cent said they were worried about not being able to pay monthly household bills, many were worried about not being able to afford their rent or mortgage, and even more were worried about not being able to afford food.

Absolutely, a hobby or these short-lived moments of serendipity do not make these concerns magically disappear and, of course, to even have these moments requires time and headspace – and a form of privilege to have both of these things. However, short lived moments of unexpected joy can do so much for our mental wellbeing whilst also coming without the pressure of having to seek them out.

For me this week, it was experiencing things I normally can’t or let myself do. I was playing with my parents’ dog, helping to dig up parts of the garden, planting and harvesting veggies, and cooking and eating meals made of what we got. I turned on my heels and went into my favourite childhood bookshop after fleetingly passing it while walking through the town centre on my lunch breaks. I treated myself to ice cream in the outdoor café that is there (I could honestly write an ode to how much I love outdoor seating in cobbled streets in the sunshine) for the first time in what has felt like years.

I guess at home in Glasgow, it would likely be cosying up with a cup of tea and a good book or TV show in my flat instead of scrambling to make weekend plans. It would be going for an impromptu drink with a friend after work. Finding a bargain in the local charity shop on the way home. Going for a walk with my partner to somewhere we’d never been before. It can also be a chat with a stranger – or “friends you haven’t met yet” as someone said to me recently. Going for a quick walk on a lunch break when there is a surprise burst of sunshine. Ordering and enjoying a pizza when I don’t feel like cooking.

The thing is, it can be anything. Hobbies are great – having a passion and putting dedication towards upholding something is not only admirable, it is also very good for you and will relieve stress. Yet finding, starting, or maintaining it can be a struggle.

To, at times, admit defeat and instead allow ourselves to enjoy unexpected moments of pleasure in shorter bursts, may not bring the same level of recurring excitement as having a “true hobby” does. Nor may it make us feel “zen” or find “happiness” – but it is these moments that get us closer to whatever on earth the latter is.

So, this week and bank holiday weekend, I hope it is exactly that – some headspace, time and moments of serendipity – that you find.