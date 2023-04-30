Police Scotland said they were called to a report of a campervan's toilet waste being emptied near Castlebay on the Isle of Barra on Saturday morning.

A 67-year-old man was charged for allegedly emptying a van's toilet cassette.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The force issued a statement: "A man (67) has been charged after a stream near Castlebay on the Isle of Barra was contaminated with human waste from a campervan.

"We received a report of the van’s toilet cassette being emptied around 10.30am on Saturday, April 29."