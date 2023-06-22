Located within the Balmoral estate, the pyramids or Cairns have attracted the attention of walkers and travellers from far and wide.

Visible from all over, the Balmoral Cairns were built in the late 19th Century from large stone blocks, creating pyramid-like structures.

When were the Balmoral Cairns built?





(Canva) The pyramids are situated around Balmoral Castle (Image: Canva)

The first Cairns were built from 1858 onwards to commemorate the marriages of Queen Victoria's children, including the Princess Royal to Frederick, Crown Prince of Prussia.

Later, Cairns were built including one dedicated to Victoria's mother, the Duchess of Kent with one being built as recently as 2012 for the late Queen Elizabeth.

Why were the Balmoral Cairns built?





The Balmoral Cairns were built to commemorate special events and milestones in the lives of members of the Royal Family with early structures used to mark marriages.

The largest and most famous Cairn was erected by Queen Victoria in memory of her husband Prince Albert after his death in 1861.

(PA) The latest Cairn was built in 2012 to mark the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee (Image: PA)

Most of these Cairns stand today while a Cairn built to commemorate John Brown after his death was destroyed by Edward VII because of his dislike of the man.

In 2012, a Cairn was built to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee with 60 stones (one for each year) being placed.

How to take a walk around the Balmoral Cairns

For those wanting to explore Balmoral Cairns for themselves, walking routes are currently available with parking present for cars, campervans and coaches.

From the car park, simply walk over the green bridge across the River Dee. Once you reach the main gates, bear left to the South Deeside Road.

Follow the road for 800m before turning right. After 100m turn right over the small village of Easter Balmoral. Once over this bridge turn left and head uphill.

Proceed for 300m until you arrive at a sign reading: 'Prince Alberts Cairn'.

Find out more on the official Balmoral Castle website.