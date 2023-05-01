A 68-year-old man was seriously injured on Victoria Road at its junction with Allison Street around 6.25pm on Friday.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Constable Martin Donlon said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone in the area at the time to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to any drivers who may have dash-cam footage.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3231 of 28 April, 2023.