The incident, which involved the old Old Clydesdale Bank building on Traill Street, left debris strewn across the pavement and road.

Photos from the scene show a large section of the building facade missing along its roofline.

Thankfully, there are no reports of any injuries.

Police said officers were called to the scene at around 3.35am on Monday to reports of damage to a building.

Since then, the A9 at Thurso has been closed to traffic, with drivers being asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The road closure is expected to be in place for some time.

The public is asked to avoid Traill Street in Thurso until further notice due to falling masonry. The road is closed and a diversion is in place - check @Trafficscotland for details. The property owner is taking steps to make the area safe asap. Further updates will follow. — The Highland Council (@HighlandCouncil) May 1, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.35am on Monday, 1 May, we were called to reports of damage to a building in Traill Street, Thurso.

"The road is currently closed whilst arrangements are made to remove the debris.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the diversions in place.”

Highland Council also said the property owner is taking steps to make the area safe.

Maree Todd, SNP MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, tweeted: "Frightening! Very glad that nobody was injured."