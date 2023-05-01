Police said they received a report of the attack on a 20-year-old woman at around 3.45am on Monday.

The gardens were closed to the public with areas cordoned off with police tape. A forensic tent could also be seen in one part of the park.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45am on Monday May 1, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman in the Princes Street Gardens area of Edinburgh.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”







