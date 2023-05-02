A heart-soaring musical story about love, life and the land, The Stamping Ground follows the story of Euan and Annie, who return to their rural Scottish community after years away seeking a fresh start with their teenage daughter. But there’s a heatwave in the Highlands and they soon find themselves lost in this once familiar place, now filled with more tourists than residents.

The heart of their community, the local pub, is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of this place they call home. As relationships ignite and smoulder, Euan and Annie find themselves swept into a battle to save the heart of the community. But can they save each other?

Featuring exciting new arrangements of some of Runrig’s most iconic hit songs, including The Greatest Flame, All Things Must Change and, of course, The Stamping Ground, the musical shares the soaring power and beating heart of some of the band’s most celebrated music.

“Breathes compelling new life into Runrig’s songs” ★ ★ ★ ★ The Times

“Should be guaranteed a long and joyful theatrical life” ★ ★ ★ ★ The Scotsman

The Stamping Ground is written by award-winning playwright Morna Young (concept by Alan B. McLeod) with musical direction & arrangements by John Kielty, directed by Luke Kernaghan and designed by Kenneth MacLeod. The cast includes Juliet Cadzow (River City), Robin Campbell, Caitlin Forbes, Annie Grace, Robert Grose, Jenny Hulse (River City and Outlaw King), Barrie Hunter, Naomi Stirrat, Brian James O’Sullivan and Ali Watt.

The performers are also joined on stage by musicians John Kielty, Jon Mackenzie, and Stuart Semple to help bring the power of the songs to life.

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling

Wednesday 17 – Saturday 20 May

Box office: 01786 466 666 / macrobertartscentre.org