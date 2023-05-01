The discovery of two abandoned kayaks and camping equipment in a secluded Scots bay has sparked a police investigation.
Emergency services were alerted to the single-person tent, sleeping bags, kayaks, wetsuit and other items found unattended at a cove on the Angus coast at around 4.30am on Monday.
The items were found near Auchmithie Beach, Arbroath, in a cove only accessible from the water or by abseiling down the cliff.
The Coastguard and lifeboat searched the area and recovered the items.
Inspector Grace Ewing said: “Our inquiries into this recovery are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.
“No-one has been reported missing to us at this time but if this equipment is yours, if you know who it belongs to or you saw anyone kayaking in the area over the course of the past weekend please get in touch.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0666 of 1 May, 2023.”
