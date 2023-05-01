The bridge, which connects Edinburgh and Fife, is currently closed to traffic in both directions.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, having been alerted around 3:35pm on Monday.

Traffic Scotland took to Twitter to confirm news of the closure, and advised that the footbridge is also closed.

UPDATE❗ ⌚17:17#A9000 Forth Road Bridge



CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident⛔



Emergency services in attendance🚔



Footbridge also CLOSED tonight@SETrunkRoads@forthroadbridge pic.twitter.com/l0aQj71HrI — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 1, 2023

Bus services have been diverted as a result.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the bridge around 3.35pm on Monday to a concern for person incident. They remain at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 3.35pm, to a concern for person incident. Officers are at the scene."