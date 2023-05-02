The event will take place on Sunday, May 28, the first in a series of Taste of Ayrshire festival days to be held this year. Delicious local and seasonal food will be showcased with a producer’s market in the beautiful new courtyard, allowing visitors to try a whole range of products in one go. There will also be cooking demonstrations and challenges, with Mark Hunter from East Ayrshire Council hosting a demonstration kitchen to showcase local produce in style. As well as the market, further events for children and adults will take place throughout the castle and grounds, offering a great day out for the whole family.

The Taste of Ayrshire event is a part of a wider weekend of special events to celebrate the re-opening of Dean Castle after extensive renovation works.

The weekend of events will include a talk by the grandson of Lord Howard De Walden,

who owned and restored Dean Castle, which should provide a fascinating insight into

the man who was also responsible for the outstanding collections on display in the

Castle. More details on the events taking place over this weekend will be available on

eastayrshireleisure.com, and on East Ayrshire Leisure’s social media channels.

At the foodie market, one of the confirmed exhibitors is the Reggaelicious Food Truck, a Caribbean street food van that was founded in 2019 by Ayrshire-based couple Derrick and Sharon Vaughan. The pair serve up mouthwatering Jamaican dishes made to Derrick’s family recipes, including jerk chicken, curry lamb and plantain. Reggaelicious has proven to be a huge success at previous Taste of Ayrshire shows, where Derrick told us how “customers love the home-cooked taste of our food.”

“I’m a practicing nurse,” he explained, “and I often took a bit of Caribbean food into the workplace. The staff loved it, so I kept bringing more and more in and the dream grew from there. I saw a rustic old truck and I said to Sharon, we are going to buy that and make it into the Reggaelicious Food Truck. It’s gone from strength to strength, we have

a great following and our customer base is growing all the time.”

And for those who have a sweet tooth, also appearing at the show on May 28 will be Little Birdhouse Bakes, a celebration cake specialist based in Beith in North Ayrshire.

Around 20 other independent producers are also expected to attend the event, meaning

that there should be something to suit every palate at the Taste of Ayrshire show.

As well as getting to try delicious food and drink, the event will also offer educational

opportunities, helping youngsters learn about where our food comes from. Organisers are expecting to run a foraging and wild food workshop for children to help them learn more about the origins of what we eat.

For more information, and to get tickets, please the Ayrshire Food An’ A’ That’s website. www.ayrshirefood.org