Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday, April 25.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

The body of her partner David Yates, who police had been seeking in connection with her death, was recovered on Thursday after searches of Mugdock reservoir, north of Glasgow.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Ms Sturrock’s parents Colin and Lorna Sturrock said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon to be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.

"We would like to thank family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary School, Police Scotland officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event.

“Our family would like everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy at this very sad and difficult time."