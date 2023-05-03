Partnerships are the key to all of these advances and they have an impact at every stage in the student journey, helping to increase access to education, providing the support needed for successful outcomes and offering routes into employment.

Education at its best has the potential to change lives and to improve society and The Herald Higher Education Awards 2023, which will take place on Thursday, 1 June, will recognise the exceptional work being done by institutions across the country, as well as by education professionals and by students themselves in shaping brighter futures.

Today the finalists for those awards have just been announced and they include outstanding examples of good practice, innovation and collaboration. There are 16 awards in total, including several recognising outstanding business engagement; a number that reflect the contribution made by staff and students; occasions where colleges and universities have made a positive impact on their local communities, as well as award chosen from amongst a raft of successful PR and marketing campaigns which education providers have used to communicate important messages to their student cohort and external collaborators.

The breadth of the awards, including those aimed at widening diversity and inclusion, reflects the important societal role of Scotland’s educational institutions as well as the part they play in upholding the reputation of the country as a place of learning and on the night itself the highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the Higher Educational Institute of the Year. This coveted title will go to the college or university which has shown itself to be a leader in its field through the achievements of its students and academics; its contribution to the business world and the opportunities it has afforded individuals to fully realise their potential.

Also eagerly awaited is news of the winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a category in which celebrates the contribution made over a very long period by one of the country’s most outstanding academics.

One category in particular that provides a window into the work being done in Scotland’s higher education sector is the Research Project of the Year, sponsored by the Scottish Funding Council.

This year the projects in the running are the Blood Borne Virus Prevention Team at Glasgow Caledonian University; the Cloud Correlation project being carried out by the University of the West of Scotland, which is using artificial intelligence to protect our natural environment; a study into the Impact of Minimum Unit Pricing on Deaths and Hospital Admissions undertaken by Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow; a collaboration between the Universities of Glasgow and Oxford, along with the Scottish Government and a number of community groups into South African Voices and a delve into The Origins of the Black Death taking place at the University of Stirling.

Karen Watt, Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said: “The entries for Research Project of the Year once again reflected the excellence of academic research in Scotland. It’s wonderful that this will be celebrated at the awards ceremony alongside the many other achievements of colleges and universities. Congratulations to all the 2023 finalists.”

It is thanks to Scotland’s Higher Education sector that we have an ever-increasing knowledge of the world around us but in order to continue to achieve breakthroughs in all fields, there has to be recognition that students may need help in order to be in a strong position to carry out this important work. The last few years have been tough in many ways and colleges and universities have recognised this and taken steps to provide the help that their students need in order to flourish.

As a result, this year’s awards includes a category for Supporting Student Wellbeing, sponsored by Studiosity and their Managing Director Isabelle Bristow siad; "All categories of The Herald Higher Education Awards are important. However, as an online study success solution provider, with a mission to improve the life chances and wellbeing of students everywhere, I am unashamedly biased about the Student Wellbeing Award and therefore send a heartfelt congratulations to all finalists."

Enhancing Student Learning Award is another of the accolades which is sponsored by QAA, Alastair Delanay, Executive Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive, QAA, said:

“We’re looking forward to celebrating with the award winners on 1st June. The quality of the submissions was very high and they were all excellent examples of innovation in supporting student learning in Scotland. All of the finalists should be very proud of their achievements!”

Also supporting this year’s award is MDH Recruitment, who are sponsors of the Outstanding Contribution for a College Student category.

The event itself will bring together finalists and representatives of all of Scotland's higher education institutions for an evening of celebration, in a glittering event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, hosted by TV and radio presenter, Bryan Burnett.

2023 Shortlist:

Enhancing Student Learning Award – sponsored by QAA

Glasgow Caledonian University

University of Dundee Business School

University of St Andrews

University of the West of Scotland

Supporting Student Wellbeing Award – sponsored by Studiosity

City of Glasgow College

Dumfries and Galloway College

Edinburgh College & Student Association

Fife College

Queen Margaret University

West College Scotland

Outstanding Contribution from a University Student

Cameron Irons – University of Dundee

Dener Pereira – UHI Perth

Gavin Menzies – Queen Margaret University

Vicky Armstrong – University of Dundee

Outstanding Contribution from a College Student – sponsored by MDH Recruitment

Kyle Prele – West College Scotland

Leo Subido – City of Glasgow College

Tali Fisher – Fife College

Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member

Kirsten Mullen - Fife College

Professor Muhammad Zeeshan Shakir - University of the West of Scotland

Shruti Narayanswamy - University of St Andrew

Research Project of the Year – sponsored by Scottish Funding Council

Blood Borne Virus (BBV) Prevention Team at Glasgow Caledonian University - Glasgow Caledonian University

Cloud Correlation: using artificial intelligence to protect our natural environment – University of the West of Scotland

Impact of Minimum Unit Pricing on Deaths and Hospital Admissions - Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow

South African Voices - University of Glasgow (lead institution), University of Oxford, Public Health Scotland, and Scottish Government and three community groups (Sharpen her, Prespect HUB and Black and Scot)

The Origins of the Black Death - University of Stirling

Outstanding Business Engagement in Universities

Careers and Workforce Development in Health and Social Care in the North East of Scotland – Robert Gordon University

Novel Automated Ozone Technology for Material Decontamination – University of the West of Scotland

Women in Business – Robert Gordon University

Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges

Business Partnership Team - Employment Academies - Dundee & Angus College

Creative and Tech Futures Day - Edinburgh College

Dance into Industry - New College Lanarkshire

Innovative Use of Technology Award – sponsored by Jisc

Glasgow Kelvin College - Making Jewellery in a Digital World

Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) - High-Tech Courses for Horses

University of Dundee - Extended Reality for Forensic Science

University of Dundee - Immersion Room

Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community

Edinburgh Napier University - Housing, Construction and Infrastructure Skills Gateway

New College Lanarkshire - Ukrainian Outreach

Robert Gordon University – Streetsport

University of Glasgow in partnership with the Glasgow Centre for Population - Glasgow Open Lab – Global Challenges Local Solutions

University of the West of Scotland - The UWS ASCPP: empowering people to live the best life possible with dementia

Partnership Award

Edinburgh College – Codespace

Edinburgh Napier University and Newborns Vietnam

Glasgow Caledonian University - Partnership Award - Scottish Cold Case Unit

Glasgow Clyde College - Breastfeeding Awareness

Glasgow Clyde College - Good Mental Health for All

West College Scotland - Supporting STEM Pathways with DSM

Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year

Fife College - Pathways to a Degree

University of Stirling - Recruiting the 12th Man

University of the West of Scotland - #UWSResearchMatters

Widening Access Award

Dumfries & Galloway College - Innovative BA Hons in a rural college

Edinburgh College - Aspire Programme

UHI Inverness - LEEP Ahead

UHI Perth - The Digital Academy

University of Edinburgh - BSL Summer School

University of the West of Scotland - UWS Foundation Academy

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award

City of Glasgow College - Trans Liberation Work

New College Lanarkshire - The Braw Wee Shop

The Open University in Scotland; The Open University - Achieving Your Goals (‘AYG’)

University of Strathclyde - Ask Alex

Lifetime Achievement Award

To be announced on the night

Higher Educational Institution of the Year