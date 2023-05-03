Higher education in Scotland is undergoing something of a revolution, driven by technology, fostering enhanced links to business and communities and with a fresh approach to the relationship between students and education providers.
Partnerships are the key to all of these advances and they have an impact at every stage in the student journey, helping to increase access to education, providing the support needed for successful outcomes and offering routes into employment.
Education at its best has the potential to change lives and to improve society and The Herald Higher Education Awards 2023, which will take place on Thursday, 1 June, will recognise the exceptional work being done by institutions across the country, as well as by education professionals and by students themselves in shaping brighter futures.
Today the finalists for those awards have just been announced and they include outstanding examples of good practice, innovation and collaboration. There are 16 awards in total, including several recognising outstanding business engagement; a number that reflect the contribution made by staff and students; occasions where colleges and universities have made a positive impact on their local communities, as well as award chosen from amongst a raft of successful PR and marketing campaigns which education providers have used to communicate important messages to their student cohort and external collaborators.
The breadth of the awards, including those aimed at widening diversity and inclusion, reflects the important societal role of Scotland’s educational institutions as well as the part they play in upholding the reputation of the country as a place of learning and on the night itself the highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the Higher Educational Institute of the Year. This coveted title will go to the college or university which has shown itself to be a leader in its field through the achievements of its students and academics; its contribution to the business world and the opportunities it has afforded individuals to fully realise their potential.
Also eagerly awaited is news of the winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a category in which celebrates the contribution made over a very long period by one of the country’s most outstanding academics.
One category in particular that provides a window into the work being done in Scotland’s higher education sector is the Research Project of the Year, sponsored by the Scottish Funding Council.
This year the projects in the running are the Blood Borne Virus Prevention Team at Glasgow Caledonian University; the Cloud Correlation project being carried out by the University of the West of Scotland, which is using artificial intelligence to protect our natural environment; a study into the Impact of Minimum Unit Pricing on Deaths and Hospital Admissions undertaken by Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow; a collaboration between the Universities of Glasgow and Oxford, along with the Scottish Government and a number of community groups into South African Voices and a delve into The Origins of the Black Death taking place at the University of Stirling.
Karen Watt, Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said: “The entries for Research Project of the Year once again reflected the excellence of academic research in Scotland. It’s wonderful that this will be celebrated at the awards ceremony alongside the many other achievements of colleges and universities. Congratulations to all the 2023 finalists.”
It is thanks to Scotland’s Higher Education sector that we have an ever-increasing knowledge of the world around us but in order to continue to achieve breakthroughs in all fields, there has to be recognition that students may need help in order to be in a strong position to carry out this important work. The last few years have been tough in many ways and colleges and universities have recognised this and taken steps to provide the help that their students need in order to flourish.
As a result, this year’s awards includes a category for Supporting Student Wellbeing, sponsored by Studiosity and their Managing Director Isabelle Bristow siad; "All categories of The Herald Higher Education Awards are important. However, as an online study success solution provider, with a mission to improve the life chances and wellbeing of students everywhere, I am unashamedly biased about the Student Wellbeing Award and therefore send a heartfelt congratulations to all finalists."
Enhancing Student Learning Award is another of the accolades which is sponsored by QAA, Alastair Delanay, Executive Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive, QAA, said:
“We’re looking forward to celebrating with the award winners on 1st June. The quality of the submissions was very high and they were all excellent examples of innovation in supporting student learning in Scotland. All of the finalists should be very proud of their achievements!”
Also supporting this year’s award is MDH Recruitment, who are sponsors of the Outstanding Contribution for a College Student category.
The event itself will bring together finalists and representatives of all of Scotland’s higher education institutions for an evening of celebration, in a glittering event at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow, hosted by TV and radio presenter, Bryan Burnett. Full details can be found at: https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heawards-event/
2023 Shortlist:
Enhancing Student Learning Award – sponsored by QAA
- Glasgow Caledonian University
- University of Dundee Business School
- University of St Andrews
- University of the West of Scotland
Supporting Student Wellbeing Award – sponsored by Studiosity
- City of Glasgow College
- Dumfries and Galloway College
- Edinburgh College & Student Association
- Fife College
- Queen Margaret University
- West College Scotland
Outstanding Contribution from a University Student
- Cameron Irons – University of Dundee
- Dener Pereira – UHI Perth
- Gavin Menzies – Queen Margaret University
- Vicky Armstrong – University of Dundee
Outstanding Contribution from a College Student – sponsored by MDH Recruitment
- Kyle Prele – West College Scotland
- Leo Subido – City of Glasgow College
- Tali Fisher – Fife College
Outstanding Contribution from a Staff Member
- Kirsten Mullen - Fife College
- Professor Muhammad Zeeshan Shakir - University of the West of Scotland
- Shruti Narayanswamy - University of St Andrew
Research Project of the Year – sponsored by Scottish Funding Council
- Blood Borne Virus (BBV) Prevention Team at Glasgow Caledonian University - Glasgow Caledonian University
- Cloud Correlation: using artificial intelligence to protect our natural environment – University of the West of Scotland
- Impact of Minimum Unit Pricing on Deaths and Hospital Admissions - Public Health Scotland and the University of Glasgow
- South African Voices - University of Glasgow (lead institution), University of Oxford, Public Health Scotland, and Scottish Government and three community groups (Sharpen her, Prespect HUB and Black and Scot)
- The Origins of the Black Death - University of Stirling
Outstanding Business Engagement in Universities
- Careers and Workforce Development in Health and Social Care in the North East of Scotland – Robert Gordon University
- Novel Automated Ozone Technology for Material Decontamination – University of the West of Scotland
- Women in Business – Robert Gordon University
Outstanding Business Engagement in Colleges
- Business Partnership Team - Employment Academies - Dundee & Angus College
- Creative and Tech Futures Day - Edinburgh College
- Dance into Industry - New College Lanarkshire
Innovative Use of Technology Award – sponsored by Jisc
- Glasgow Kelvin College - Making Jewellery in a Digital World
- Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) - High-Tech Courses for Horses
- University of Dundee - Extended Reality for Forensic Science
- University of Dundee - Immersion Room
Outstanding Contribution to the Local Community
- Edinburgh Napier University - Housing, Construction and Infrastructure Skills Gateway
- New College Lanarkshire - Ukrainian Outreach
- Robert Gordon University – Streetsport
- University of Glasgow in partnership with the Glasgow Centre for Population - Glasgow Open Lab – Global Challenges Local Solutions
- University of the West of Scotland - The UWS ASCPP: empowering people to live the best life possible with dementia
Partnership Award
- Edinburgh College – Codespace
- Edinburgh Napier University and Newborns Vietnam
- Glasgow Caledonian University - Partnership Award - Scottish Cold Case Unit
- Glasgow Clyde College - Breastfeeding Awareness
- Glasgow Clyde College - Good Mental Health for All
- West College Scotland - Supporting STEM Pathways with DSM
Marketing/PR Campaign of the Year
- Fife College - Pathways to a Degree
- University of Stirling - Recruiting the 12th Man
- University of the West of Scotland - #UWSResearchMatters
Widening Access Award
- Dumfries & Galloway College - Innovative BA Hons in a rural college
- Edinburgh College - Aspire Programme
- UHI Inverness - LEEP Ahead
- UHI Perth - The Digital Academy
- University of Edinburgh - BSL Summer School
- University of the West of Scotland - UWS Foundation Academy
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award
- City of Glasgow College - Trans Liberation Work
- New College Lanarkshire - The Braw Wee Shop
- The Open University in Scotland; The Open University - Achieving Your Goals (‘AYG’)
- University of Strathclyde - Ask Alex
Lifetime Achievement Award
- To be announced on the night
Higher Educational Institution of the Year
- To be announced on the night
