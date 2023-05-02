Their content and the myriad of key stakeholders involved with them can be seen almost as a physical manifestation of the UK's renewable energy interests.

“This year’s All-Energy and Dcarbonise, the meeting place for the renewable and low carbon energy community, is back bigger, better and brimming with more free networking,” said Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director, Energy & Marine, at RX Global.

“At Glasgow’s SEC on May 10 and 11 you will rub shoulders with thousands of colleagues and hundreds of exhibitors attending to meet and do business with you.

“The trend for providing new knowledge connections and opportunity continues again this year with the return of Dcarbonise alongside All-Energy.

“We have spent over two decades helping the UK to decarbonise its power supply, with the Dcarbonise event introduced in 2019 to ensure that private and public sector energy end-users gain the same access to advice and technology to assist them in their plans.”

A WORLD-CLASS CONFERENCE

THE opening plenary session will see keynote addresses from session Chair Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower; and Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee on ‘Reliable, Resilient, Carbon Power’ – both of them explaining how Energy Security and Net Zero can march hand in hand.

Cllr Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, will talk of the progress made towards decarbonisation of the great city. Both Professor Sir Jim Skea CBE, UK candidate for IPCC Chair 2023 and Chair of the Scottish Just Transition Commission, and David Bunch, Country Chair, Shell UK also have roles to play.

Once that session ends, the conference splits into 11 parallel sessions and eight show floor theatres. Many sessions have highly topical issues relating to renewable energy as their theme – on the opportunities and challenges and also the ‘essentials’ transmission and networks. Green jobs, cyber security, finance and funding will also be focused upon.

‘Are we still on track to 2030?’ is the question to be asked on May 10 by Colin Innes, a Partner and Head of Planning at offshore wind stream sponsor Shepherd and Wedderburn.

His fellow panellists from Ørsted, Scottish Power Renewables, Global Energy Group, SSE Renewables, Corio Generation, Mainstream Offshore and BlueFloat Energy will have a busy 90-minutes answering a vast array of questions. These are set out in the online conference programme available via the show’s App (which will launch on/around 3 May), enabling those attending the session to come armed with superb discussion points. The session will also look at the specifics on floating offshore wind, the ScotWind leasing round and INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) which will be the subject of a 90-minute session the next day – including presentations by three of the successful bidders.

Next on the offshore wind agenda is “Meet Tom Pick” in a lunchtime session when the UK Offshore Wind Champion and co-chair of the Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce (May 2022-March 2023) talks of his recent report ‘Seeing our Opportunities’.

An Ofgem-inspired session ‘Investment in, and coordination of, new offshore electricity transmission’ is a feature of the offshore wind stream with its onshore equivalent taking place on Day 2. Other onshore wind sessions over the two days include ‘An Onshore Wind Sector Deal for Scotland’. Negotiations are underway between the Scottish Government and industry to establish a deal that will shape the future of the onshore wind sector.

This panel brings together some of the key people involved in the negotiations to share their expert views on what the deal is expected to deliver.

TURBINE FOCUS

ANOTHER ‘first’ for All-Energy is ‘Turbine transportation: Pinch points and access rights’ held due to the trend for larger turbines on new onshore wind projects and repowering and also increased competition for sites pushing developers to increasingly remote locations. As with that opening offshore wind session there is a list of key points to be covered. Also, check out other onshore wind sessions and the two Solar Energy Scotland plans looking at ‘Planning and Environmental Social guidance: Natural capital and biodiversity’ and at ‘Market and Grid’.

In the hydropower session, the audience will be considering ‘Scaling up and deploying the work horse of renewables’. The attention on the marine renewables side of things focuses first on tidal streams, concentrating on ‘The transition to volume manufacture’ and ‘The route to 1GW deployed (UK and international) achieving the goal’. This follows a session that combines marine renewables and floating offshore wind ‘How do we get policy makers to support wave energy?’

Bioenergy also comes under the conference spotlight and so too does hydrogen in all its guises – energy systems, energy storage and a host of other topics, showfloor theatres and exhibits calling for your attention.

CONFERENCE SESSIONS

THE Centre for Energy Policy on ‘Working for Net Zero-ensuring good quality and sustainable jobs (14:00 on 10 May): The promise of green jobs over the coming decades as the UK decarbonises its economy is high. The UK

Government’s Net Zero Strategy talks about ‘up to 440,000 jobs across net zero industries in 2030.’

However, this is a gross figure and the question remains around how we deliver on this promise in the face of current labour market pressures, wage competition, skills shortages and the trade-off between desired real wage growth and potential inflationary pressures?

This event, hosted by the Centre for Energy Policy at the University of Strathclyde and the Future Energy Skills programme, will bring together representatives from Government, industry, trade unions and academics. It will explore what action is required to ensure the UK’s transition to Net Zero preserves and supports good quality, sustainable jobs and career paths. There is also an earlier ‘Workplace: Green jobs, skills and training’ session at 11am on the same day

TWO-PART SESSION

EAGER to learn about supply chain decarbonisation? A two part session (4-5.30pm on May 10) is a must.

First up is the Powering Net Zero Pact (‘the Pact’) an initiative created by SSE with 10 other founding partners as a legacy of COP26; it now has 21 member companies. It brings together different companies across all tiers of the power sector – including civils, shipping, renewables, electrical engineering and others- that are committed to a fair and just transition to net zero.

Then it is the turn of The Scottish Business Climate Collaboration and Business in the Community. Large organisations across Scotland have come together to support the wider supply chain ecosystem and act as a collective to drive down emissions.

ACTION HUB

THE Climate Action Hub is a free e-learning resource, developed by Scottish Business Climate Collaboration (SBCC) partners and delivered by Zero Waste Scotland, to help businesses understand the climate crisis, measure their impact and take action to reduce emissions. The Hub features resources, including 12 e-learning modules on topics ranging from entry-level climate science to carbon emissions related to business practices. See online at sbcc.group