What’s the story?
Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out.
Where is she off gallivanting to now?
The comedian is hitting the road for the fifth series of her Channel 5 travel show. First on the itinerary: the Yorkshire Valleys.
Calman is a big fan of the area and reckons it is the perfect spot to begin her latest adventure with “Helen Mirren” (no, not the Oscar-winning actor – as regular viewers will know, this is the nickname for our intrepid presenter’s beloved campervan).
Tell me more.
Her whistlestop tour is typically jam-packed: from learning about how the stained glass at York Minster was saved by local people during the Second World War to a close encounter with nature at the Thorp Perrow Arboretum.
She swings by Gyles Brandreth’s Teddy Bear Collection at Newby Hall to meet some famous faces, including Sooty, Paddington and her childhood hero Fozzie Bear from The Muppets, who it turns out inspired Glasgow-born Calman to pursue a path into comedy.
Anything else?
Shenanigans galore. Being blindfolded in a forest; a jaunt on a miniature steam train; having a go at Footgolf; and a visit to the famed Bettys tea rooms.
Where next?
The second episode will see Calman head to Devon and the South Coast.
When can I watch?
Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out begins on Channel 5, Friday, 8pm.
