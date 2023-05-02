Officers were alerted to the incident in Cockenzie around 7.40am on Sunday, April 30.

On arrival, they discovered an upturned van in the harbour. Several cars in the town were also broken into and a number of vehicles were vandalised, with the incidents believed to be linked.

Police said they are checking CCTV footage, with officers currently following “a positive line of inquiry”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An investigation is under way following a spate of vandalisms and break-ins in West Harbour Road, Cockenzie. A number of units were broken into and several cars were vandalised.

“Police were made aware of the incidents around 7.40am on Sunday, 30 April, 2023. An upturned van was also found in the harbour and officers believe the incidents are linked. Relevant CCTV footage is being checked and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“If anyone has any information regarding the incidents, please get in touch with officers, quoting incident number 1004 of 30 April, 2023.”