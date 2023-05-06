Ingredients

6 x lemons – zest and juice

6 x whole eggs – beaten

525g caster sugar

335g unsalted butter – diced

1½ tbsp cornflour (with a splash of water)

Method

To begin, place the lemon juice, zest, sugar and butter into a medium sized pan. Start on a low heat and warm until everything has started to melt.

Whisk in the beaten eggs and gradually turn up the heat slightly, not too high as you don’t want to catch the bottom of the pan. Continue to whisk the mixture until it gradually starts to thicken then add the cornflour mix. Once the mixture has thickened like custard, pass it through a fine sieve to remove the zest.

Pour into a sterilised container or glass jar and refrigerate. Use within two weeks.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

