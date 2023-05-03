Scotland's largest airport could face travel "chaos" this summer as workers could walk out in a pay dispute, a union has warned.
Around 275 workers at Edinburgh Airport are set to be balloted on strike action amid demands that pay should "keep up with the cost of living".
Unite has warned the industrial action puts a summer of travel "chaos" on the cards after a previous offer was turned down by members.
However, bosses at the airport have said they believed their offer of an 11% pay rise along with a £1000 cost of living payment was "fair and competitive".
The airport is estimated to be the sixth-busiest in the UK and saw a total of 11.26 million people travel through last year.
READ MORE: SNP have signed contract with new auditors, party confirm
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Edinburgh Airport made huge sacrifices during the Covid pandemic.
"They agreed to reductions in pay and conditions. The workers did all this while working around the clock to keep the airport safe and running.
“The situation is entirely different now with passenger figures hitting over 11m last year, and inflation stands at a 40-year high.
"Pay needs to keep up with the cost of living - simple. Edinburgh Airport bosses need to make a realistic pay offer to the staff if they are to avoid a summer of travel chaos.”
The ballot will open on May 5 and is expected to close on May 23.
🗣️ Time is running out to save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer.
Subscribe for a whole year to The Herald for only £24 for unlimited website access or £30 for our digital pack.
Been meaning to subscribe? Don't wait, this offer is only available for a limited time.
Many of the staff being balloted work directly with passengers in airport security, terminal operations, search areas and process them for flights.
The workers involved in the ballot also screen all deliveries and deal with airside support services.
READ MORE: CalMac may lose £1m-a-month 'emergency' ferry after MV Pentalina crash
Unite said the previous offer was rejected and deemed inferior to that at Gatwick Airport in London where staff were offered and accepted a 12% increase and a £1500 one-off cash payment.
A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport claimed that the offer at the London airport should "be taken in context".
He added: “Despite the challenges of Covid this will be the third pay rise given to the team at Edinburgh Airport since 2020. This is the first offer made by Gatwick in the same timeframe.
“This means that the Edinburgh team would have received an overall pay increase of 19.6% over the same time.”
While the union claimed to represent the majority of Edinburgh's airport staff, it is understood 275 workers would make up for less than 40% of the overall workforce.
Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite members’ pay in real terms has been cut by around 10% over the last seven years, while £691.9m has flowed out the airport’s coffers in payments made to the parent company [Global Infrastructure Partner] GIP, and in dividends to shareholders.
"This simply isn’t fair and our members are prepared to fight for a better deal.”
Unite wants to resolve this dispute at Edinburgh Airport through negotiation but airport management are stubbornly refusing to improve upon the current pay offer in any way.”
Over the same period of seven years, the union claimed that workers real take-home pay is estimated to have dropped by around 9.8% but almost £700m has been paid out to GIP and shareholders.
A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “It's disappointing that we are in this situation despite meeting the request of our unions - an 11% pay rise along with a £1,000 cost of living payment.
"We believe this is a fair and competitive offer and one that was asked for by both of our recognised unions through our collective bargaining arrangement. Both said they would recommend the offer to members.
“One union saw overwhelming support for the agreed offer and we cannot understand why Unite campaigned against and rejected the very offer they asked us for.
“We have sought clarity on Unite’s membership numbers given the tight nature of the result where the vote against was carried by less than 1% of the membership, and we have raised serious concerns about the integrity of the ballot and the number of members that voted.
“We hope to resolve these issues at our scheduled ACAS meeting to allow us to deliver the wage rise and cost of living payment that we want to pay our team.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here