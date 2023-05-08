World Rewilding Day in March offered worldwide recognition to humanity’s prolonged war on nature but it also raised the question of why rewilding is so important. What about this approach convinced an ex-prime minister to buy a beaver, an MSP to call for Scotland to become the world’s first "Rewilding Nation", and over 550 ‘citizen rewilders’ to invest their hard-earned money into a grassroots rewilding project? The answer is hope.
It is hard to avoid the headlines of biodiversity collapse and climate meltdown, and sometimes it is hard to imagine that nature is fighting back all across the UK, Europe and beyond. But it is. The powerful idea that through large-scale restoration of ecosystems, we can help nature get to a point where it can take care of itself, is being proven across the world. Scotland is playing a leading role in this fight to move beyond the simple protection of nature, towards self-willed recovery and restoration. It doesn’t take much. Give nature an inch, and she will take a mile. Behind every headline of doom, you’ll find projects offering hope that nature recovery can be taken to scale, and these too are building momentum.
Late last year our rewilding business, Highlands Rewilding, launched an ongoing crowdfund to scale nature recovery. Against the current economic backdrop we cautiously reached out to "citizen rewilders" to help raise £500,000, with investments typically starting from £50. We were delighted by the response we received, and with every day we become just that bit more optimistic and hopeful about the future of our planet, in the hands of so many who care. Today the crowdfund sits at nearly £900,000, from over 550 investors, 40% of whom live in Scotland. Larger investors have also joined forces to raise many millions more, helping Highlands Rewilding expand its operations globally and take rewilding to scale in Scotland.
The message to us was clear: rewilding offers tangible hope not just for nature restoration, but also for community prosperity. In a world of climate and biodiversity meltdown, social cohesion becomes impossible and rural areas, often the worst affected by these crises will continue to depopulate. Rewilding can attract investment in the millions, not just from individuals but, crucially, from financial institutions. Rewilding can also give communities the tools to adapt and thrive, in less nature-depleted landscapes. "Wilder" landscapes are less prone to fires and floods and can provide for diverse nature-based economies which support local sustainable jobs, including within regenerative agriculture. A study by Rewilding Britain (2022) found that, in just 10 years, rewilding at sites across England and Wales led to a 65% increase in jobs.
Our Co-chief Scientist, Dr Calum Brown, perfectly encapsulated this hope: “For me rewilding means the chance to live and work in the place where I grew up, to improve the environment for my children, seeing peatlands restored, native woodlands growing, and wildlife flourishing". For us, rewilding is not just hopeful but is hope. It makes rational, practical, ethically-profitable sense.
It is important to include that this is a high-risk investment, and investors are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. The FCA mandates the inclusion of risk warnings when discussing investments: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Learn more: https://invest.highlandsrewilding.co.uk/risk-warning.
Dr Jeremy Leggat is CEO, Highlands Rewilding
