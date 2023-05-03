Weekend train services between Glasgow and Edinburgh are to be boosted as part of a new ScotRail timetable change.
Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh (via Falkirk High) will be increased to a 15-minute frequency on Saturdays as part of the change, effective from Sunday, May 21.
The rail operator said the increase in services reflects a trend which has seen more travellers use the service outwith peak times than before the pandemic.
Saturday is now the busiest day on the route between the two cities, ScotRail said.
READ MORE: Travel 'chaos' warning as staff at Scotland's largest airport face strike ballot
Services will run every 15 minutes in each direction from 08:45 to 17:15 on Saturdays.
Meanwhile, the May 2023 timetable changes will also see an additional return journey between Glasgow and Oban on Sundays during the summer.
⏰ Saturdays are now the busiest days of the week on the Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St via Falkirk High line. When our new timetable starts on 21 May, we'll be running trains on this route every 15 mins in each direction on Saturdays between 08:45 & 17:15.— ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 2, 2023
David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “This is another step forward for Scotland’s Railway, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.
“The way people travel has dramatically changed in the past two years, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best possible service.
“The increased frequency between Edinburgh and Glasgow is a major milestone on the road to recovery, and we have essentially introduced entirely new timetables between Ayrshire and Glasgow, and Inverclyde and Glasgow.
“There is a lot of investment in Scotland’s Railway, with decarbonisation continuing and improvements across the network, and this new timetable is an important part of that.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here