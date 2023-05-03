Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh (via Falkirk High) will be increased to a 15-minute frequency on Saturdays as part of the change, effective from Sunday, May 21.

The rail operator said the increase in services reflects a trend which has seen more travellers use the service outwith peak times than before the pandemic.

Saturday is now the busiest day on the route between the two cities, ScotRail said.

READ MORE: Travel 'chaos' warning as staff at Scotland's largest airport face strike ballot

Services will run every 15 minutes in each direction from 08:45 to 17:15 on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, the May 2023 timetable changes will also see an additional return journey between Glasgow and Oban on Sundays during the summer.

⏰ Saturdays are now the busiest days of the week on the Edinburgh - Glasgow Queen St via Falkirk High line. When our new timetable starts on 21 May, we'll be running trains on this route every 15 mins in each direction on Saturdays between 08:45 & 17:15. — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 2, 2023

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “This is another step forward for Scotland’s Railway, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“The way people travel has dramatically changed in the past two years, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best possible service.

“The increased frequency between Edinburgh and Glasgow is a major milestone on the road to recovery, and we have essentially introduced entirely new timetables between Ayrshire and Glasgow, and Inverclyde and Glasgow.

“There is a lot of investment in Scotland’s Railway, with decarbonisation continuing and improvements across the network, and this new timetable is an important part of that.”