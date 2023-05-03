The family of a teenager killed in a road crash have said they are “absolutely devastated” by his death.
The one-vehicle crash involving a black Renault Clio occurred on the A83 between Ardgenavan and Clachan in Argyll and Bute at around 9pm on Sunday.
Alan Cameron, 19, an apprentice agricultural engineer from nearby Inveraray, died at the scene.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, his family said: “We are all absolutely devastated by Alan’s death. He was a lovely son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin.
“Alan was studying/working as an apprentice agricultural engineer. His passion was agriculture and he had a keen interest in farming.
“Ourselves, family, friends and colleagues respectfully request our privacy at this very difficult time.”
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them as investigations continue.
Sergeant Brian Simpson, of Dumbarton Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this very distressing time.
“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we would again appeal to any witnesses, who have not already come forward, to get in touch with police.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time who may have dashcam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3618 of April 30.
