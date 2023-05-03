An airline has enforced a lifetime ban on a Glasgow man whose drunken behaviour led to a flight being diverted.
Jet2 said Jay Fraser, 29, from Govan, "behaved in such an appalling fashion" on a Glasgow to Dalaman flight yesterday, that the crew had no choice but to divert the aircraft to Sofia Airport in Bulgaria so that police could remove him.
Mr Fraser consumed his own alcohol on board the aircraft, which is prohibited, and was physically and verbally aggressive, which led to him having to be restrained by passengers and crew whilst the aircraft changed route.
After police boarded to escort him off the flight, the aircraft took off to Dalaman again resulting in customers arriving two hours later than scheduled.
The airline said it will "vigorously pursue" Mr Fraser for the recovery of all costs incurred by this diversion, and that he will not be accepted onto a Jet2 flight again.
Phil Ward, Managing Director of Jet2.com, said: “Mr Fraser behaved in a disgraceful fashion, causing unnecessary distress to others onboard.
"As a family friendly airline we take a zero tolerance approach to this behaviour, and we would like to apologise to other customers and our colleagues for any upset caused.
"Our highly-trained crew, along with a number of other customers, acted to restrain Mr Fraser and we would like to sincerely thank them for their actions, however this simply should not be happening.
"Mr Fraser has been banned from flying with Jet2 for life and we will vigorously pursue him for all the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion.”
He added: “Thankfully, the vast majority of customers enjoy their flights and have a lovely holiday, and we will continue to work hard to provide our VIP Customer service for them as always.
"Unfortunately a tiny minority act in an appalling fashion and our message to them is clear – there are serious consequences to disruptive passenger behaviour and we will not hesitate to take action to stamp it out.”
