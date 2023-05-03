Drivers are being warned they could be breaking the law if they passed their driving test before 2014 and haven’t made a crucial check.
Motorists are being warned to make sure their driving licences have not expired.
Photocards must be renewed every 10 years to ensure the image is a true likeness of the driver.
Expiry dates are displayed in section 4b on the front of cards.
Failing to return an expired licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is an offence under the Road Traffic Act 1988 and can be punished with a fine of up to £1,000.
Richard Evans, head of technical services at WeBuyAnyCar said: “To drive anywhere legally, you must hold a valid driving licence which has the most up to date and correct details of your name, date of birth and full address. If you know your license is about to expire, or your personal details have changed, it’s crucial you update your licence.
“Our research found that almost all (93%) drivers say they’ve seen motoring costs increase over the last 12 months. And with rising costs across the board, drivers should take extra precaution to ensure they aren’t stung with additional charges, like unnecessary fines.
“If drivers don’t have a valid licence, the DVLA warn you could be fined £1,000 and even risk having your vehicle seized. This will be a much heavier price to pay than the cost of updating your licence which starts from £14.”
Philip Gomm of the RAC Foundation added: “There are good reasons to keep licences up to date, beyond the basic legal requirement.
“They are also a widely accepted form of ID and will certainly be required if you are ever stopped by police.
“Renewal also provides an opportunity for people to assess whether they are still fit to drive, and we think there is an argument for linking a compulsory eye test to the process to make sure we all remain safe on the road, though Government should help keep costs as low as possible for motorists.
“When you do renew beware of private web sites which offer to help with the application but charge an extra fee for doing so.”
The DVLA advises people to renew on its official website as it is the quickest and cheapest method.
Applications cost £14 and are usually processed within five days.
Third party websites charge additional fees.
Postal renewals cost £17, while doing it at a Post Office has a £21.50 fee.
A DVLA spokeswoman said: “We encourage customers to use GOV.UK as applying online is the quickest and cheapest way to renew their photocard driving licence.
“If you stop driving altogether, you should inform DVLA and return your licence rather keeping it as a form of out of date photo ID.”
