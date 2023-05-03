The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to peak this week with the marvellous spectacle being visible across Scotland.
This means Scots from Glasgow to Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Stornaway will be in with the chance to catch a glimpse of it.
The meteor shower is associated with Halley's Comet and orbits the sun every 76 years and the Orionids meteor shower which occurs around October.
When will the Eta Aquariid meteor shower peak as a spectacle visible across Scotland?
The Eta Aquariid meteor shower is set to peak on May 6, the same day as the Coronation of King Charles III.
The meteor shower has been active and visible for over a month with the event taking place between April 19 and May 28.
Saturday will be the best time to see it with the peak set to take place between midnight and dawn (which is expected to be around 4:45 am).
Where are the best places to see the Eta Aquariid meteor shower in Scotland?
It is often best to move away from the bright lights of major towns and cities, meaning you may have to drive a bit to find a suitably dark spot.
Scotland has a few dark areas in rural regions with the Galloway Dark Sky Park offering one of the best locations.
The Cairngorms is also a very popular spot with the local Astronomy Group offering events.
Will it rain or shine (or both) for the #CoronationWeekend? 🌧️🌤️— Met Office (@metoffice) May 3, 2023
Find out the latest forecast in our 10 Day Trend with Aidan ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4wjo8qppL7
What is the Met Office weather forecast as Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks in Scotland?
The Met Office has predicted that there will be generally unsettled weather by the end of the week with thundery showers set to take place.
It is also expected that the weather will be cooler in cloudier conditions but slightly warmer when the sun is out.
To find out the weather forecast in your area, check the Met Office website.
The Eta Aquariids meteor shower will peak on Friday, May 6.
