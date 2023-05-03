On Friday, Sheeran will release his much-anticipated new studio album Subtract, featuring the acoustic song ‘The Hills of Aberfeldy’ as the final track.

The track was originally written by the global megastar during a visit to the area in 2012.

Since then, Sheeran has visited area on several occasions over the years, most recently in December of 2019 when he was spotted enjoying a performance at the town's The Black Watch Inn.

Speaking in 2017, Sheeran revealed he had written a ‘Highland folk song’ in the style of ‘Galway Girl’ after holidaying in Aberfeldy.

The track was due to go on his third studio album, Divide, but didn’t make it as it was “a bit too folky”.

Ahead of the release of his new album, the singer-songwriter has been performing 'The Hills of Aberfeldy' on his current North American tour and referencing writing it while visiting the area in his introduction.

VisitScotland Destination Development Director Caroline Warburton said the national tourism body hope the song will introduce the area.

The Birks of Aberfeldy

She told The Herald: “The picturesque market town of Aberfeldy and surrounding countryside of Highland Perthshire has provided inspiration to artists for centuries, perhaps most famously to date Robert Burns’ poem ‘The Birks of Aberfeldy’.

“It is fantastic to see the song ‘The Hills of Aberfeldy’ the final track on international musician Ed Sheeran’s new album. Like Robert Burns, Ed Sheeran was inspired by the dramatic mountains and landscapes of the area when he visited the town.

“As well as artists and musicians, Aberfeldy welcomes visitors all year round offering something for everyone, spectacular scenery, outdoor activities, historic attractions and award-winning whisky and food and drink.

"We hope the song will introduce this part of Highland Perthshire to a new audience who will be inspired to come and ‘fall in love with The Hills of Aberfeldy’ themselves.”