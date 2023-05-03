Police were alerted to a blaze at HMP Addiewell in West Lothian around 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services also attended and one person was rushed to hospital.

Their present condition is currently unknown.

Enquiries into the circumstances behind the fire are ongoing, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire within HMP Addiewell shortly after 3.35pm on Wednesday, 3 May.

“Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”