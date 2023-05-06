One Square, Edinburgh

One Square’s new menu focuses on the finest in-season Scottish ingredients from local sources. Two courses cost £23; three are only £29. Salt-baked celeriac, oyster mushroom and truffle soup; chicken & herb boudin with beetroot, confit garlic, puy lentils, and cured bacon; and mustard-pickled sea bass with cucumber are among the mains.

Côte, Glasgow

Gordon Ramsay’s former head chef, Steve Allen, has devised a new spring menu for Côte restaurants. Côte’s famous charcuterie board, baked Camembert, cheese gougères, smoked salmon and potato croquettes are on the list. New starters include a cheese soufflé made with creamy Camembert, topped with a golden crust and complemented with a mustard and chive cream sauce devised by Steve. Roasted lamb rump with ratatouille is one of the new main courses.

Ciao, Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s most exclusive cocktail bar, Ciao at Rico’s, has launched a new seasonal menu that includes arancini with porcini mushroom; croquettes with chilli and leek; bruschetta with San Marzano tomatoes and basil; Tuscan liver pate, preserved fruit puree and grilled squid with fennel and pepper salad.

111 by Modou, Glasgow

Chef Modou encourages diners to "explore" with a new, five-course seasonal menu that lets customers select their main ingredients. With an optional supplementary cheese course available and the choice of paired wines to add your dining experience, Explore is available Thursday-Saturday, £40pp.

