One Square, Edinburgh
One Square’s new menu focuses on the finest in-season Scottish ingredients from local sources. Two courses cost £23; three are only £29. Salt-baked celeriac, oyster mushroom and truffle soup; chicken & herb boudin with beetroot, confit garlic, puy lentils, and cured bacon; and mustard-pickled sea bass with cucumber are among the mains.
IG: @onesquareedinburgh
Côte, Glasgow
Gordon Ramsay’s former head chef, Steve Allen, has devised a new spring menu for Côte restaurants. Côte’s famous charcuterie board, baked Camembert, cheese gougères, smoked salmon and potato croquettes are on the list. New starters include a cheese soufflé made with creamy Camembert, topped with a golden crust and complemented with a mustard and chive cream sauce devised by Steve. Roasted lamb rump with ratatouille is one of the new main courses.
IG: @coteuk
Ciao, Edinburgh
Edinburgh’s most exclusive cocktail bar, Ciao at Rico’s, has launched a new seasonal menu that includes arancini with porcini mushroom; croquettes with chilli and leek; bruschetta with San Marzano tomatoes and basil; Tuscan liver pate, preserved fruit puree and grilled squid with fennel and pepper salad.
IG: @ciaoatricos
111 by Modou, Glasgow
Chef Modou encourages diners to "explore" with a new, five-course seasonal menu that lets customers select their main ingredients. With an optional supplementary cheese course available and the choice of paired wines to add your dining experience, Explore is available Thursday-Saturday, £40pp.
IG: @111bymodou
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article