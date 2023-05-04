Police are on the scene at Irvine Parish Church in North Ayrshire after human remains were found during construction work.
Workers at the site discovered bones in a wall of the house of worship, which was opened in 1778.
It's understood the remains are not thought to be of anyone recently deceased.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended Irvine Parish Church around 3pm on Wednesday, 3 May following the discovery of possible bones during construction work at the site.
🕒 Today is the last day to save on a full year of digital access with our lowest EVER offer starting from £24.
Don't miss out on full access to the latest news, exclusives, opinion and premium content.
“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. There is no risk to the wider community.”
The cemetery at Irvine Parish Church is the resting place of John Mennons, founder of The Herald 240 years ago.
He was buried there on February 2, 1818, with the newspaper funding a memorial stone in 2008.
Members of Edgar Allan Poe's foster family are also buried in the cemetery.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here