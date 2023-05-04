Workers at the site discovered bones in a wall of the house of worship, which was opened in 1778.

It's understood the remains are not thought to be of anyone recently deceased.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended Irvine Parish Church around 3pm on Wednesday, 3 May following the discovery of possible bones during construction work at the site.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing. There is no risk to the wider community.”

The cemetery at Irvine Parish Church is the resting place of John Mennons, founder of The Herald 240 years ago.

He was buried there on February 2, 1818, with the newspaper funding a memorial stone in 2008.

Members of Edgar Allan Poe's foster family are also buried in the cemetery.