Taking over from Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu as presenters are former Doctor Who star Bradley Walsh and his actor son, Barney, who recently joined the cast of BBC One’s Casualty.

For both men the show is already something of a family concern. Mr Walsh’s wife, Donna Walsh, was head choreographer for the Gladiator cheerleaders team G-Force on the original series. Mr Walsh himself took part in a special Celebrities Versus Jockeys Gladiators special in 1997.

“I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut,” said Mr Walsh.

Son Barney Walsh added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle.”

Predictably, social media was divided on the news. Many welcomed the announcement of the father-son presenting duo, however others expressed disappointment. “Smells a bit fishy, was there a fair and open recruiting process for the job?” asked one Twitter user. Among the names some other Twitter users preferred were Ian Wright and former England footballer Alex Scott.

There is no word yet on who will replace iconic Glasgow-born referee John Anderson on the reboot. It was his voice which boomed out the iconic command: “Contenders ready”. However the first two gladiators to be revealed are Jodie Ounsley, currently a professional rugby player with Exeter Chiefs Women and a former British jiu-jitsu champion, and Zack George, winner of the UK’s Fittest Man title in 2020.

Ms Ounsley, who will take the name Fury, wears a cochlear implant and in 2019 became the world’s first deaf female rugby sevens international. She is also a five-time winner of the World Coal Carrying Championships, held annually at Gawthorpe in West Yorkshire.

A long-time fan of the show – as a child she used to dress as a gladiator and practice the games in her living room – she also has a family connection. Her father was a contender in 2008, when Gladiators made a short-lived first comeback on Sky 1.

“Watching Gladiators growing up I was always in awe of their strength and power and now I am one,” she said. “I hope contenders are ready to feel the Fury.”

Posting on her Instagram page she added: “This opportunity is truly surreal for me, as I grew up watching my dad as a contender on the previous series.”

Mr George will take the name Steel. He said: “I was inspired by the Gladiators as a child, but never imagined I’d be physically fit enough to be considered a ‘superhuman’. I hope a new generation of fans will look up to me as their new strong, unbreakable hero.”

The new show will be made at Sheffield’s 3500-capacity Utilita Arena and will begin filming there on June 1, although a broadcast date has yet to be announced. Alongside classic challenges from the original series such as Dual, Hang Tough and fan favourite The Eliminator, there will be new games. The BBC has also redesigned the familiar logo.

The 11-episode series will be made by Hungry Bear, which has offices in London and Glasgow and whose portfolio of progammes includes Alan Carr’s Happy Hour, Freeze The Fear With Wim Hof, and Bradley And Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, in which father and son take a road trip from New Orleans to Los Angeles.

Hungry Bear managing director Dan Baldwin said: “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime?”. Meanwhile Dom Bird, of Hungry Bear’s production partner MGM International, promised “an epic series, pushing our next-level Gladiators and contestants to the very limits of their physical abilities.”

Gladiators, based on an American format which launched in 1989, ran on ITV in the UK from 1992 until 2000. It was revived by Sky between 2008 and 2009 and aired on Sky 1 for two series, with Mr Anderson returning for the first series and hosting duties taken by Ian Wright, Kirsty Gallacher and Caroline Flack.