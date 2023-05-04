Charity group Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) want to make the outrage felt by the public clear in a series of "paddle-out" demonstrations across the UK on May 20 - including Edinburgh's Portobello beach.

Swimmers, paddlers, surfers, canoers, kayakers, paddle-boarders, windsurfers and anyone who cares about the health of their local blue spaces will take to the water, beach or riverbank to make their demands heard.

Josh Harris, head of communications at SAS, said: “We’re urging anyone who feels passionately about protecting our blue spaces to join us on 20 May as we rise up against the polluters and stage a mass paddle-out protest across the UK.

“Water companies are wreaking havoc on our precious rivers and seas, and we refuse to stay silent. Head to your nearest protest and make your voice heard.”

It comes after the number of recorded spills in Scotland reached 14,008 in 2022 - the highest figure since records began in 2017.

Scottish Water pledged to increase the number of storm drain monitors to more than 1000 by the end of 2024.

However, a survey conducted by SAS showed that less than a fifth (16%) of adults were confident the body was using their money to improve services.

The questionnaire of a nationally representative sample of 4000 adults also showed that 83% of residents in Scotland support a ban on bonuses for CEOs who fail to adhere to minimum environmental standards.

Scotland and other parts of the UK allow untreated sewage to be released into Combined Sewer Overflows to prevent possible flooding during periods of heavy rain.

However, the organisation has previously pointed out 143 of 'dry spills' in the UK where sewage overflows took place despite no rain for two days.

The survey also indicated that the pollution of beaches and seas could influence voting in the future.

Almost a quarter of Scots said that environmental issues will be their most important factor for voting - among these people, six in ten said that water pollution was the most pressing issue.

SAS has issued demands to end sewage discharges into UK bathing waters as well as a 90% reduction of overall sewage discharges by the end of this decade.

Kim Travers, a volunteer who is organising the paddle-out protest in Edinburgh, said: “We are calling for year-round water monitoring and an end to sewage pollution by 2030.”

The poll conducted last month by Opinium also emphasized the importance of clean seas and rivers for well-being.

More than half (56%) of Scots said that access to blue space is beneficial for their physical health while two in five went even further and said limited access to blue space is detrimental for their mental health.

Despite this, nearly two-thirds (62%) say sewage pollution puts them off going in the sea and rivers in the UK.

Mr Harris added: "Water companies should not be allowed to profit from pollution, and our data shows that the public agree, with a huge majority calling for an end to industry fat cats pocketing bonuses whilst failing to meet minimum environmental standards.

“And it’s not just the water companies that need to clean up their act. The Government and regulators should be enforcing high standards and holding water companies to account, but it’s clear to the public that they’re not doing enough.

"We’ve suffered decades of broken sewers because of our broken system, and now the public have had enough and are demanding an to end this sewage scandal.”