Starting and finishing at Inverness Castle, the NC500 takes in the rugged landscapes of the far north of Scotland.

Despite welcoming the increase in visitors undertaking the route, Police Scotland said it is "saddened" to see an increase in complaints of poor driving and speeding along the route.

It comes following a weekend of enforcement by road policing officers and safety camera staff which saw a total of 25 speed related offences detected.

The rise in complaints and offences has prompted Police Scotland to issue a reminder to locals to the area and visitors alike.

READ MORE: NC500 road named among world's most dangerous

Police are advising travellers to "prepare for the unexpected" on rural roads, watch their speed and look out for blind summits and hidden dips.

Travellers are also advised not park in passing places and be prepared for pedestrians, horse riders, cyclists, farm livestock or wild animals moving from one side of the road to the other.

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: "We recognise that the Highlands and Islands and particularly the NC500 road network carry large numbers of local and visitor traffic and through Operation Cedar (challenge, educate, detect and reduce) we are committed to tackling poor driving standards and reducing casualties across the North of Scotland.

"We deploy marked and unmarked car patrols and marked motorcycle patrols alongside our colleagues in the Safety Camera Unit across a variety of locations. I would like to emphasise the importance respecting other road users and those who live in our communities which can be achieved through considerate, safe and responsible driving.”